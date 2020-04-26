Bing COVID-19 Tracker Report 4/26/2020 9:48 AM (Updated) Global Cases Reach 3 Million Douglas A. McIntyre

According to the Bing Covid-19 Tracker, global COVID-19 cases reached 2,899,830 at 6:46 AM EST. At the current rate of growth, they will have moved above 3 million by the time this was written. Active cases reached 1,874,110, up 67,550 in a day, Recovered cases reached 822,676, up 41,294. Fatal cases reached 203,044, up 7,124.

Fatal cases in the U.S. rose 1,761 in a day to 54,161. Total confirmed cases in America hit 958,863. Active cases were 796,619, up 24,945. Recovered cases were 108,083, up 6,768.

New Jersey’s High Numbers Almost Certainly Due To New York

New York City is still the center of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Total cases are 155,113, 5% of those worldwide. Active cases are 143,296, up 4,640. Deaths climbed by 273 to 11,817, 6% of the world’s total.

New Jersey has the second-largest number of cases of any state at 105,523. Active cases are 99,660 up 3,237. Fatal cases are 5,863, up 246. New Jersey’s high confirmed case count is almost certainly because of its proximity to New York City. Bergen County, among New Jersey’s largest, is directly across the Hudson River from Manhattan. Many of its residents commute to New York. The county has 14,738 cases. Active cases have risen 375 in a day to 13,784. Fatal cases are 954, up 20 in the same period.

America’s Old Industrial Cities Hit Especially Hard

Several cities, particularly in the Midwest, have poor and shrinking populations. They were once homes to America’s large manufacturing companies. Some, like Detroit, have lost half of their populations since 1960. Their poverty rates are extremely high. So is the portion of their populations which are Black Americans.

These cities tend to have both high confirmed case counts, and a larger number of fatalities than cities which are not faced with the same levels of poverty. Wayne County, Michigan, is home to Detroit. It has 1,749,343 residents.Total cases in the county are 15,548, Deaths total 1,560. Los Angeles County has a population of 10,039,107. It has 19,107 cases and 895 deaths.

Cuyahoga County, Ohio which includes Cleveland and several other impoverished areas has a population of 1,235,072. It has confirmed cases of 1,867, and deaths of 91. By contrast, Travis County Texas which has a population of 1,273,954, and includes affluent Austin, has 1,379 confirmed cases and a much lower 32 deaths.

Recovered Cases Continue To Rise Rapidly Worldwide

Recovered cases reached 822,676 globally, up by 41,294. This figure is now 29% of the global total of confirmed cases. It is also rising more rapidly than deaths which were up 7,124 in the last day to 203,044 . “Recovered” cases are not defined the same in each country. In the U.S. the definition is people who have not had a fever in three days without the aid of fever-reducing medication, those at least seven days from the onset of symptoms, and have an improvement of overall symptoms, which include coughing, according to the CDC.

And, while the definition of “recovery” is not uniform, it is certainly good news that the figure is rising rapidly.