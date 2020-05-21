Bing COVID-19 Tracker Report 5/21/2020 (6:48 AM): US Deaths Approach 100,000 24/7

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 5,000,561. The World Health Organization reports that yesterday new global cases rose the most of any day measured so far, up 106,000. Active cases worldwide hit 2,772,714 and are 59% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered rose by 211,045 to 1,899,675, and fatal cases hit 328,172, a one-day gain of 4,886. They are now 6.6% of the world’s confirmed case total.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States have hit 1,581,903, which is 32% of the world’s total. The number of active cases reached 1,186,756, up 19,084, and recovered cases hit 301,341, higher by 4,188. Active case growth is about four times higher than that of recovered cases.

Fatal cases in America hit 93,806, a gain of 1,548 in a day. They are 29% of the world’s total fatalities and 6% of U.S. confirmed cases. At the current rate of growth, U.S. COVID-19 deaths could reach 100,000 within the next four or five days. Some experts say that, because of uncounted cases, the figure is already above that level.

Case Counts Still Low in Several Large States

Several of America’s largest states by population have relatively low counts in confirmed cases and deaths. California has a population of 39,512,223, or almost 12% of the U.S. total. Its confirmed cases count sits at 84,057, or 5.3% of national cases. Its 3,436 COVID-19 deaths are 3.7% of the national total

Texas ranks second among all states in population at 28,995,881, which is 8.7% of the national total. It has 51,323 confirmed cases, which is 3.2% of the national total. Fatal cases number 1,419, or only 1.5% of the national total.

Florida ranks third among states in population at 21,477,737, or 6.5% of the national total. Its 47,471 cases are 3% of the national total. Its deaths number 2,096, or 2.2% of the national total.

There is no ready explanation for why these states have low counts compared to their populations. One reason is that New York State has a disproportionally high case and death count, which keeps ratios in other states low compared to their populations. Another is that these states do not have a massive city, like New York, where case and death counts are extremely high.

Turkey Hard Hit

Turkey has been hit unusually hard and now ranks eighth in the world in total COVID-19 cases at 152,587, just behind Germany. Deaths total 4,222, or 23 more than yesterday.

At 83,429,615, Turkey ranks 18th in the world in population.

However, Turkey claims that its rise in cases is virtually arrested. The reasons given are free treatment and a medical system set up to catch cases and the spread of the disease quickly. Turkey also has put itself into lockdown. However, so have a number of other countries. Several other nations, particularly Russia, have claimed they have the spread of COVID-19 under control, only to find these claims were not accurate.