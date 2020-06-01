Bing COVID-19 Tracker 6/1/2020 (6:38 AM): Some Of World's Largest Nations Have Low Case Counts 24/7

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 6,152,160. Active cases rose by 19,679 yesterday to 3,142,964, and they are 52% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered cases totaled 2,637,496, which is 75,305 higher. It is the third day that the growth in recovered cases has topped that of active cases.

Global fatal cases have hit 371,700, up 2,989 in a day. The growth in deaths is much lower than the day before. They are now 6.1% of the world’s confirmed case total. At the current rate, global deaths could reach 400,000 in less than two weeks.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States have reached 1,825803, which is 30% of the world’s total. Active cases in America numbered 1,321,750, up by 11,079. Recovered cases were 398,283, or a 7,795 one-day gain. It is the third day that the growth in active cases topped recovered cases by a substantial margin.

Fatal cases in America reached 105,770, up by 597. It was a slowdown in the rise in deaths from the day before, as well as 29% of the world’s total fatalities and 6% of U.S. confirmed cases. The upper limit of a forecast by the carefully followed Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows U.S. COVID-19 deaths could reach 173,00 by August 4.

Active Cases Continue to Spike in Louisiana and Michigan

Louisiana continues to be among the hardest hit states. It ranks 13th in confirmed cases at 39,916. Active cases rose 333 from yesterday to 37,230. COVID-19 deaths stand at 2,686, higher by six and 7% of the state’s cases. Louisiana ranks 25th among all states with its population of 4,648,794.

Michigan’s confirmed cases number 57,387, while active cases rose 485 to 51,906. Deaths hit 5,491, which is up 28 and almost 10% of confirmed cases. Much of the trouble has been in Wayne Country, home of Detroit. The confirmed cases in the county are 20,254. The death count stands at 2,452, which is 12% of confirmed cases.

Case and Death Counts May Never Be Accurate in Indonesia, Pakistan and Nigeria

Indonesia, Pakistan and Nigeria are among the seven largest nations in the world based on population. Indonesia ranks just behind the United States. Its population is 270,625,568. Pakistan’s is 216,565,318, and Nigeria’s is 200,963,599.

Pakistan’s confirmed case count ranks 17th in the world at 72,460, with 1,543 deaths. That puts its confirmed case count at about the same level as Pennsylvania’s 71,926. However, Pennsylvania has 5,555 deaths.

Nigeria’s 10,162 confirmed cases rank it 49th in the world. Deaths totaled 287. Confirmed cases are about the same as South Carolina’s 11,861, though the state’s death count is 494.

Indonesia’s confirmed cases rank it 31st in the world, at 26,940. That is about the same as Colorado’s 26,378 confirmed cases. Indonesia’s 1,641 death figure tops Colorado’s 1,445.

The official total confirmed cases and death counts in these three countries are clearly well below actual figures. Each of these is a developing country where testing is extremely low and the government does not have the ability to track either confirmed cases or deaths.