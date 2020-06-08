Bing COVID-19 Tracker 6/8/2020 (6:48 AM): US Cases Near 2 Million, Global Cases Near 7 Million 24/7

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 6,981,701, and it likely will top 7 million in a day. Active cases increased by 39,971 to 3,449,050, which is 49% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered cases totaled 3,130,718, a gain of 43,403 since yesterday.

Global fatal cases have hit 401,933, a one-day increase of 2,148. They are now 6% of the world’s confirmed case total.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States have reached 1,977,899. That is 28% of the world’s total, and it likely will top 2 million in a day. Active cases in America numbered 1,337,949, while recovered cases were 527,896, up by 70,175. There are now over 2.5 times more active cases in the United States than recovered cases.

American fatalities totaled 112,054. The 680 one-day rise was the third day in a row in which deaths were less than 1,000. U.S. COVID-19 deaths are 28% of the world’s total.

California Numbers Rise Quickly. It Moves Into Third Place Based On Confirmed Cases.

California is the largest state in America, based on a population of 39,512,223. Twelve percent of U.S. residents live there. However, its COVID-19 case count has lagged most other large states based on population, as well as some smaller ones that have been particularly hard hit. That has changed as California has moved into third place among all states based on the number of confirmed cases.

The confirmed case count in California has reached 128,812. It recently has topped Illinois, based on that measure, and trails only New York (378,097 confirmed cases) and New Jersey (164,164).

COVID-19 deaths in California hit 4,626, up 141 in a day. That is 21% of national coronavirus deaths today, and the increase is also well above those of New York (84) and Illinois (70).

Much of the trouble in California is based on confirmed cases in Los Angeles County, home to the City of Los Angeles. It is the largest county in the United States by far, based on a population of 10,105,518. Confirmed cases in the county number 43,052, while the death count is 2,042.

Africa’s Tiny Case Count

Some of the world’s largest nations by population are in Sub-Saharan Africa. These include Nigeria, with a population of 200,963,599, which ranks it seventh in the world by that measure. Ethiopia’s population is 112,078,730, which puts it in 12th place. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has a population of 86,790,567, which is 16th, while South Africa has a population of 58,558,270, which puts it 24th. And Tanzania has a population of 58,005,463, which puts it in 25th place.

However, the confirmed case and death counts in these nations are remarkably low. The best example is Nigeria, which is ranked 49th globally in confirmed cases at 12,486, and total COVID-19 deaths reported as 354.

The numbers for Africa are impossibly low and are likely a large multiple of those reported. This probably is due to the lack of sophisticated health care systems and the poor infrastructure for collecting national data of any kind.