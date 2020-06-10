Bing COVID-19 Tracker 6/10/2020 (6:30 AM): Maryland Rises, India's Impossible Numbers 24/7

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 7,238,768. Active cases increased by 33,969 to 3,453,657 and are 48% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered cases number 3,373,832, up 78,436 since yesterday. In a bit of good news, the rise in confirmed cases topped that in recovered cases by a wide margin.

Global fatal cases have hit 411,279, which is a 4,663 one-day gain, about the same number as the day before. COVID-19 deaths are now 6% of the world’s confirmed cases total.

The total of confirmed cases in the United States has hit 2,020,249, which is 28% of the world’s total. Active COVID-19 cases in America reached 1,304,540, while recovered cases were up 70,244 to 602,052. Fatal cases numbered 113,657, up by 1,060. It is the first day in nearly a week that the increase topped 1,000. U.S. deaths are also 28% of the world’s total.

Maryland and Georgia Climb the Ladder

After a very modest number of confirmed cases and deaths, the figures have started to move up more quickly in Maryland and Georgia. Maryland now ranks 11th in confirmed cases, while Georgia ranks 12th.

The Maryland confirmed case count is 58,904. The rise in active cases compared to recovered cases is telling. At 51,814, active cases are 426 higher than yesterday. Recovered cases, at 4,279, are up a more modest 39. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose 35 to 2,811. Compare that to the increase of 49 in New York State, the hardest hit state by far.

In Georgia, the confirmed cases total 53,451. Active cases surged to 51,166 with a 642 one-day gain. This means active cases are a very high 96%. Fatalities rose by 13 to 2,285.

While there is no certain cause for the trouble in these states, some theories are plausible. Georgia was the first state to reopen its economy, risking the rapid spread of new infections.

Maryland began to open up its economy as early as May 6, over a month ago.

India’s Numbers May Be Tremendously Below Likely Figures

India counts its confirmed cases at 277,330, which is less than Spain (289,046) or the United Kingdom (289,140). It has the second-largest population in the world, at 1,363,314,879, which is 17.5% of the world’s total. India’s coronavirus death count is also very small at 7,752. Both the confirmed cases and deaths totals cannot possibly be true.

The government in Delhi, which has a population of 16 million, says it may have a case count as high as 550,000 by the end of July, according to interviews with Bloomberg.

The situation is also awful in another huge city, Mumbai. One official said counts from the interior of the country will never be accurate due to the lack of infrastructure to gather data and to health care systems that are poor.