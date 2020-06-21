Bing Covid Tracker 6/21/2020 (8:16 AM) U.S. COVID Deaths Move Ahead Of Annual Alzheimer’s Deaths Douglas A. McIntyre

According to the Bing Covid-19 Tracker, global confirmed cases have reached 8,546,919, up 146,599. The daily increase has been consistently above 100,000 for over a week. While confirmed case growth has slowed in the U.S., UK, and most of Europe, it has picked up in Russia, India, and Latin America. Active cases worldwide are 3,894,919. Active cases are 46% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered cases are 4,195,274, up 86,091. Total global recovered cases jumped ahead of active cases recently.

Global fatal cases hit 456,726, higher by 6,291. Deaths are just above 5% % of the world’s confirmed cases total. The death count is much too low, according to many experts. This is largely because many developed nations cannot track or accurately count numbers.

Brazil, the second hardest-hit nation after the U.S, has confirmed cases of 1,070,139, up 31,571, and is rapidly growing. Deaths stand at 50,058, up by 968. CNN reported that Brazil’s confirmed cases and deaths may pass those of the U.S.

Russia, the third hardest-hit nation, with confirmed cases of 584,680, is up 7,728, It posted a death of fatal cases 8,111, up by 109

India, the fourth hardest-hit country, has a confirmed case count of 412,954, up by 16,290. Deaths reached 13,293, up 321. The official figures in India are almost certainly too low. The nation’s Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, told reporters that he expected the city of Delhi to have 550,000 cases by the end of July. Delhi has a population of 20 million. India’s population is 1.353 billion. While the infection rate across the nation is not uniform, it is an indication that the confirmed case count for the country is likely to be much higher than reported,

Total confirmed cases in the U.S. hit 2,295,615, up 30,592. This is the largest increase in several weeks. US confirmed cases are 26% of the world’s total

Confirmed case increases are driven by a rise in several states which include Texas and Florida, and California,the three largest states by population. Among them, they have over 27% of the U.S. population.

Confirmed cases in California increased to 169,309, up 3,893, moving moved ahead of New Jersey today to become the second hardest-hit state after New York. Deaths reached 5,424, up 64.

In Texas, confirmed cases reached 107,735, up 4,430. Deaths reached 2,165, up by 25. Harris County, home to Houston, has been hit particularly hard. Confirmed cases there are 19,739, up by 1,187. Deaths reached 311, up by 6. Harris County is the third-largest in the U.S. after Los Angeles County and Cook Country (home to Chicago) in terms of population. at 4,698,619

In Florida, confirmed cases hit 93,797, up 4,049. Deaths reached 3,144, up 40.

Active COVID-19 cases in America reached 1,459,213. Recovered cases were 714,961, up by 10,434. It continues to be a bad sign that active cases are about two times recovered cases.

Fatal cases in American reached 121,441, a jump of 555. The number of deaths per day has been below 1,000 for most of the last two weeks. U.S. deaths are 27% of the world’s total. The carefully followed University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts U.S. deaths will top 200,000 by October 1.

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 have officially passed the annual Alzheimer’s disease death count last measured in 2017 by the CDC, at 121,404

Michigan Gets Relief

Michigan was hit early and hit hard. Confirmed cases are 67,097, up 299. Deaths are 6,067, up 6. That puts its deaths ahead of the much larger states, California, Texas, and Florida, as measured by population. But, the Michigan death rate increase has slowed. It was above 100 a day for many of the days from early April until early May

Michigan’s problems have been centered in Wayne Country, home of impoverished Detroit. Confirmed cases in Wayne are 21,995, up by 54. Deaths are 2,681

Peru Ravaged, Despite Its Size

Peru’s confirmed cases reached 251,338, up 3,413. That puts it at 7th by that measure despite its modest-sized population. It has moved ahead of hard-hit Spain and Italy by confirmed case measures. Peru is only the 42nd largest country in the world by population at 32,824,358. That is about half of Italy’s population.

Deaths in Peru have reached 7,861, up by 201.

Peru’s high numbers are attributed to an impoverished population with extremely poor medical care.