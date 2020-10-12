Microsoft Bing COVID-19 Tracker (10/12/2020): Global Cases Top 37.5 Million

According to the Microsoft Bing COVID-19 Tracker, global confirmed cases of the disease reached 37,544,120 today, up 456,653 from the day before. Active cases number 10,373,257, recovered cases number 26,093,781 and fatal cases have reached 1,077,082, a one-day gain of 5,683.

The number of cases continues to rise quickly, at least in the Northern Hemisphere where winter is quickly approaching. With most viruses, the rate of spread rises as people move indoors. This has been true of the flu for decades. Dr. Anthony Fauci recently commented about the spread and the onset of cold weather: “We’ve got to get that down or otherwise, we’re going to have a very tough winter in the next few months.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commented: “We have been saying for a long time now, including at the early stages of the pandemic that this virus is very dangerous, and we called it many times public enemy number one.”

Four Countries Have Over a Million Confirmed Cases

The United States remains the country with the most confirmed cases at 7,860,585. COVID-19 fatalities stand at 218,154. The rate of the spread has increased. Confirmed cases were up 48,027 yesterday. Fauci has said the spread will not be arrested until the average daily increase drops to under 10,000 per day, which is a very long way away.

Cases are concentrated in the largest states. California has 857,076 and Texas has 830,207. In Florida, there are 734,491, and New York has 479,013. This list is the same as the states when ranked by population. Some of the states where COVID-19 is growing fastest have small populations, most notably North and South Dakota. New York continues to have the largest number of cases by far at 32,879, about 15% of the national total.

Ranked second in the world based on confirmed cases, India has 7,122,862. At its current growth rate of nearly 80,000 cases a day, it could pass the United States before the end of this month. The death count stands at 109,209. Health care experts say that because of the size of the nation geographically, and its relatively primitive health care systems, more than 60 million people actually have been infected, about eight times the official number. The Indian Council of Medical Research puts the figure as high as 63 million.

Brazil has a confirmed case count of 5,094,979. New cases have recently risen at a rate of 30,000 to 40,000 a day. COVID-19 deaths number 150,506. Brazil’s number is also too low. It is nearly impossible to count cases in the nation’s interior. The poorest parts of the largest cities, packed with impoverished people, are also difficult to track.

Russia has 1,312,310 cases, and deaths stand at 22,722. Most experts say the death count is far too low to be real. The government has kept counts down to make it appear they have the spread under control. Yesterday, Russia posted its biggest one-day increase at 12,846.

Cases Begin to Rise by Over 2,000 a Day in California and Texas

The states with the two largest confirmed case counts started to post a drop-off in new cases per day throughout much of August and September. That has changed, as the figure has started to recently run about 2,000 a day

California’s total confirmed case count rose by 2,774 yesterday to 857,076. Fatal cases have reached 16,581. The confirmed case count in Texas reached 830,207, up by 2,542.

For each of the states, higher numbers in their largest counties were substantial contributors. Los Angeles County is the largest in the United States by far, based on population at 10,105,518. Cases there rose by 1,174 yesterday to 279,213. Fatal cases stand at 6,768.

Harris County, home to Houston, is the third-largest U.S. county based on population at 4,698,619. Cases there rose 535 yesterday to 151,161. Fatal cases numbered 2,682.