These Are The 4 Countries With Over 1 Million COVID-19 Cases

As global COVID-19 cases topped 37 million, only four nations have over 1 million infections. That list could expand well expand in the next few months as the rate of confirmed cases around the world rises sharply.

And, cases will continue to rise quickly, at least in the Northern Hemisphere where winter is quickly approaching. With most viruses, the rate of spread rises as people move indoors. This has been true of the flu for decades. Dr. Anthony Fauci recently commented about the spread and the onset of cold weather: “We’ve got to get that down or otherwise, we’re going to have a very tough winter in the next few months.” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commented: “We have been saying for a long time now, including at the early stages of the pandemic that this virus is very dangerous, and we called it many times public enemy number one.”

The United States remains the country with the most confirmed cases at 7,812,998. Deaths stand at 217,708. The rate of the spread has risen. Confirmed cases were up 52,648 yesterday. Fauci has said the spread will not be arrested until the average daily increase drops to under 10,000 per day, which is a very long way away. Cases are concentrated in the largest states. California has 854,408. Texas has 827,644. Florida has 728,921. New York has 477,870. The list is the same as the states when ranked by population. Some of the states where COVID-19 is growing fastest have small populations, most notably North Dakota and South Dakota.

Ranked second in the world based on confirmed cases, India has 7,053,806. At its current growth rate of nearly 80,000 cases a day, it could pass the U.S. before the end of this month. Deaths stand at 108,378. Healthcare experts say that because of the size of the nation geographically, and its relatively primitive healthcare systems, more than 60 million people have actually been infected about eight times the official number. The Indian Council of Medical Research puts the figure as high as 63 million.

Brazil has a confirmed case count of 5,082,637. New cases have recently risen at a rate of 30,000 to 40,000 a day. Deaths stand at 150,198. Brazil’s number is also too low. It is nearly impossible to count cases in the nation’s interior. And the poorest parts of the largest cities, packed with impoverished people, are also difficult to track.

Russia has 1,298,718 cases. Deaths stand at 22,957. Most experts say the death count is far too low to be real. The central communist party has kept counts down to make it appear they have the spread under control. Yesterday, Russia posted its biggest one day increase at 12,846.