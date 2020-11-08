U.S. COVID-19 Cases Pass 10 Million

After weeks of surging confirmed cases, the United States total reached 10,005,398, up by 174,503. Deaths rose 1,415 to 240,769. There is a concern that confirmed case rates could hit 200,000 a day, and fatal cases might reach 2,000.

Most of the cases are located in a few large states. These include Texas at 1,011,918 and 19,219 deaths, California at 973,576 and 17,967 deaths, Florida at 843,897 cases and 17,333 deaths, and New York at 530,354 and 33,287

Global cases have just topped 50 million and reached 50,078,292. Global fatal cases total 1,253,311.

After the United States, the countries with the largest numbers of confirmed cases are India at 8,550,881 and 126,624 fatal cases, Brazil with 5,653,648 confirmed cases and 162,305 deaths, and France with 1,787,324 confirmed cases and 40,439 fatal ones