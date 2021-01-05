Healthcare Economy

COVID-19: These Are the Only Counties Left Where No One Has Died

Douglas A. McIntyre
January 5, 2021 8:11 am

COVID-19 has killed 356,160 people in America, according to the Microsoft Bing COVID-19 Tracker. One academic forecast expects the spread of the disease could drive the figure to over 700,000 by the end of March. There are 3,141 counties in America, and at least one person has died in the great majority of them.

In the hardest-hit counties, particularly in and around New York City, Los Angeles and Houston, coronavirus deaths number in the thousands. In Queens County, part of New York City, the number is already 5,409. In Kings County, which contains the borough of Brooklyn, also in New York City, the figure currently is 5,467. Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the country, has had 10,850 deaths. Cook County, home of Chicago, has had 8,483.

However, 83 counties have had no COVID-19 deaths at all. Many are in states that have had very few deaths, like Vermont. Others are very small counties, based on population, in hard-hit states like Kansas.

It is not surprising that the counties with no deaths are small by population count. The largest, Tillamook County, Oregon, has only 26,076 residents. The population has doubled since 1940. It is fairly isolated, along the Pacific Coast, west of Portland. It is spread out across 1,333 square miles. That is over nine times the size of Detroit, which has nearly 700,000 residents. About 17% of the county is covered with water. According to the U.S. Census, 93% of the county’s residents are white. The median household income is 49,895, nearly $20,000 less than the national average.

Beyond Tillamook County, only seven other counties on the list have populations over 15,000. The second largest is Los Alamos County, New Mexico, at 18,356. The third is Dukes County, Massachusetts. The location of these three shows how widespread counties with no COVID-19 deaths can be. Its population is 17,313.

Three of the counties on the list have posted less than three confirmed COVID-19 cases. These are Harding County in New Mexico and King and Loving Counties in Texas. Loving has recorded only one.

Twenty-two of the counties on the list have populations of less than 1,000.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: New Worries Deaths Will Reach 700,000 By April 1

These are the 83 counties where no one has died from COVID-19:

County State Population Cases Deaths
Tillamook Oregon 26,076 325 0
Los Alamos New Mexico 18,356 299 0
Dukes Massachusetts 17,313 516 0
San Juan Washington 16,473 76 0
Estill Kentucky 14,313 693 0
Morgan Kentucky 13,285 561 0
Archuleta Colorado 12,908 502 0
Powell Kentucky 12,321 715 0
Nome Alaska 9,925 201 0
Sitka City Alaska 8,738 164 0
Webster West Virginia 8,518 169 0
San Miguel Colorado 7,968 400 0
Anderson Kansas 7,852 507 0
Northwest Arctic Alaska 7,734 349 0
Lake Colorado 7,585 437 0
Calhoun West Virginia 7,396 141 0
Grand Isle Vermont 6,965 63 0
Luce Michigan 6,364 195 0
Mitchell Kansas 6,222 387 0
Essex Vermont 6,208 80 0
Ottawa Kansas 5,902 308 0
Aleutians West Alaska 5,750 106 0
Putnam Illinois 5,746 325 0
Cook Minnesota 5,311 106 0
Bath Virginia 4,393 187 0
Mineral Montana 4,211 184 0
Wahkiakum Washington 4,189 49 0
Osborne Kansas 3,603 103 0
Harlan Nebraska 3,438 179 0
Aleutians East Alaska 3,425 25 0
Woodson Kansas 3,170 68 0
Rush Kansas 3,102 267 0
Sierra California 2,930 28 0
Edwards Kansas 2,925 106 0
Logan Kansas 2,810 76 0
Harmon Oklahoma 2,721 201 0
Hamilton Kansas 2,616 139 0
Elk Kansas 2,562 39 0
Haines Alaska 2,518 17 0
Sheridan Kansas 2,506 345 0
Wrangell City Alaska 2,484 22 0
Denali Alaska 2,232 44 0
Highland Virginia 2,214 57 0
Wichita Kansas 2,143 120 0
De Baca New Mexico 2,060 99 0
Judith Basin Montana 1,951 77 0
Deuel Nebraska 1,894 71 0
Golden Valley North Dakota 1,882 201 0
Dolores Colorado 1,841 52 0
Eureka Nevada 1,830 36 0
Taliaferro Georgia 1,665 52 0
McCone Montana 1,630 144 0
Sherman Oregon 1,605 31 0
Wallace Kansas 1,575 103 0
Irion Texas 1,524 71 0
Jackson Colorado 1,296 35 0
Sioux Nebraska 1,266 27 0
Greeley Kansas 1,200 37 0
Alpine California 1,146 68 0
Clark Idaho 1,077 53 0
Skagway Alaska 1,061 8 0
Esmeralda Nevada 981 32 0
Billings North Dakota 946 49 0
Hayes Nebraska 943 55 0
Logan Nebraska 886 69 0
Camas Idaho 886 57 0
Hinsdale Colorado 878 14 0
Wheeler Nebraska 822 28 0
Keya Paha Nebraska 792 38 0
Jones South Dakota 735 68 0
Golden Valley Montana 724 43 0
Slope North Dakota 704 29 0
Banner Nebraska 696 26 0
Borden Texas 665 18 0
Thomas Nebraska 645 46 0
Loup Nebraska 585 36 0
San Juan Colorado 544 27 0
Blaine Nebraska 480 16 0
Harding New Mexico 459 8 0
McPherson Nebraska 454 21 0
Arthur Nebraska 418 18 0
King Texas 228 6 0
Loving Texas 102 1 0

