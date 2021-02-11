Healthcare Economy

These Are the 66 Counties Where No One Has Died of COVID-19

Douglas A. McIntyre
February 11, 2021 10:21 am

The spread of COVID-19 has slowed in America over the past three weeks. However, there are 27,539,217 confirmed cases, after a one-day gain of 100,657. Fatal cases number 473,223, up by 888. Despite the presence of vaccines, experts believe 600,000 people could die of COVID-19 by summer, in part because the rate of vaccination has been slow, and also because new variants of the disease may spread quickly and could be more fatal.

The extent to which the rate of deaths from COVID-19 has changed over time recently showed up again as fatal cases in California passed those of New York State. New York was the leader in fatalities for months after the devastation of last March, April and early May. The disease took hold horribly in California much more recently. California’s fatal case count has reached 45,436, after 466 were added in the past day. New York’s count rose by 168 to 44,851.

However, the movement of the infection across America has spared some counties completely when it comes to fatal cases. As of February 9, there were 66 such counties. That is out of a total of 3,143 counties and county-equivalents of the United States, a number based on U.S. Census figures.

Most of the counties on the list of those where no one has died are extremely small in population. Only four have populations of over 10,000 people. Eighteen have less than 1,000 residents.

The largest among the counties based on population is San Juan County in Washington. It has a population of 16,473. It covers several islands in the Haro Strait northeast of Seattle and south of Vancouver, British Columbia, and it is fairly remote and hard to reach. It covers 621 square miles, so it is sparsely populated.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 88% of the population is white. The median household income in the county is, at $63,622, slightly below the national number. The percentage of people who live below the poverty line is 8.1%, which is better than the national figure.

The county with the lowest population among those on the list is Loving County, Texas. It has a population of 102, and it has posted only one confirmed COVID-19 case, the least among counties in the Continental United States.

These counties are often remote from large cities and sparsely populated. Many are spread across the middle of the country, in states that include Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado.

These are the counties where no one has died of COVID-19:

County State Population Cases
San Juan Washington 16,473 116
Estill Kentucky 14,313 921
Morgan Kentucky 13,285 1,944
Powell Kentucky 12,321 927
Nome Alaska 9,925 201
Sitka City Alaska 8,738 162
Webster West Virginia 8,518 278
San Miguel Colorado 7,968 750
Anderson Kansas 7,852 783
Lake Colorado 7,585 606
Calhoun West Virginia 7,396 217
Grand Isle Vermont 6,965 90
Mitchell Kansas 6,222 553
Essex Vermont 6,208 136
Ottawa Kansas 5,902 538
Aleutians West Alaska 5,750 106
Cook Minnesota 5,311 117
Mineral Montana 4,211 212
Wahkiakum Washington 4,189 73
Osborne Kansas 3,603 280
Harlan Nebraska 3,438 203
Aleutians East Alaska 3,425 25
Woodson Kansas 3,170 190
Rush Kansas 3,102 423
Sierra California 2,930 44
Edwards Kansas 2,925 241
Logan Kansas 2,810 290
Hamilton Kansas 2,616 199
Elk Kansas 2,562 164
Haines Alaska 2,518 18
Sheridan Kansas 2,506 422
Wrangell City Alaska 2,484 22
Denali Alaska 2,232 45
Highland Virginia 2,214 88
Wichita Kansas 2,143 212
De Baca New Mexico 2,060 130
Dolores Colorado 1,841 63
Eureka Nevada 1,830 47
Taliaferro Georgia 1,665 110
McCone Montana 1,630 170
Sherman Oregon 1,605 52
Wallace Kansas 1,575 167
Jackson Colorado 1,296 47
Sioux Nebraska 1,266 35
Greeley Kansas 1,200 101
Alpine California 1,146 73
Clark Idaho 1,077 53
Skagway Alaska 1,061 8
Esmeralda Nevada 981 37
Billings North Dakota 946 53
Hayes Nebraska 943 58
Camas Idaho 886 68
Logan Nebraska 886 75
Hinsdale Colorado 878 16
Wheeler Nebraska 822 33
Keya Paha Nebraska 792 46
Jones South Dakota 735 82
Slope North Dakota 704 30
Banner Nebraska 696 31
Loup Nebraska 585 40
San Juan Colorado 544 42
Blaine Nebraska 480 19
Harding New Mexico 459 8
Arthur Nebraska 418 22
King Texas 228 13
Loving Texas 102 1

Read more: Healthcare Economy, Coronavirus in Washington, COVID-19

