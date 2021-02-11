These Are the 66 Counties Where No One Has Died of COVID-19

The spread of COVID-19 has slowed in America over the past three weeks. However, there are 27,539,217 confirmed cases, after a one-day gain of 100,657. Fatal cases number 473,223, up by 888. Despite the presence of vaccines, experts believe 600,000 people could die of COVID-19 by summer, in part because the rate of vaccination has been slow, and also because new variants of the disease may spread quickly and could be more fatal.

The extent to which the rate of deaths from COVID-19 has changed over time recently showed up again as fatal cases in California passed those of New York State. New York was the leader in fatalities for months after the devastation of last March, April and early May. The disease took hold horribly in California much more recently. California’s fatal case count has reached 45,436, after 466 were added in the past day. New York’s count rose by 168 to 44,851.

However, the movement of the infection across America has spared some counties completely when it comes to fatal cases. As of February 9, there were 66 such counties. That is out of a total of 3,143 counties and county-equivalents of the United States, a number based on U.S. Census figures.

Most of the counties on the list of those where no one has died are extremely small in population. Only four have populations of over 10,000 people. Eighteen have less than 1,000 residents.



The largest among the counties based on population is San Juan County in Washington. It has a population of 16,473. It covers several islands in the Haro Strait northeast of Seattle and south of Vancouver, British Columbia, and it is fairly remote and hard to reach. It covers 621 square miles, so it is sparsely populated.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 88% of the population is white. The median household income in the county is, at $63,622, slightly below the national number. The percentage of people who live below the poverty line is 8.1%, which is better than the national figure.

The county with the lowest population among those on the list is Loving County, Texas. It has a population of 102, and it has posted only one confirmed COVID-19 case, the least among counties in the Continental United States.

These counties are often remote from large cities and sparsely populated. Many are spread across the middle of the country, in states that include Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado.

These are the counties where no one has died of COVID-19: