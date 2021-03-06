COVID-19: These Are The 56 Counties Where No One Has Died

The pace of the spread of COVID-19 has slowed across America. Increases in daily fatal cases and confirmed cases are about half what they were seven weeks ago. Nevertheless, 527,917 Americans have died, which about 20% of the world’s total. Confirmed cases have reached 29,193,273, or about 25% of the global number. As important as these statistics, hospitalizations have fallen below 50,000 for the first time since November. The range of the severity of the disease by state and county varies considerably. In a very small number of the 3,143 counties and county-equivalents, not a single person has died.

The pace of the spread of the disease remains a race to some extent between vaccinations and a rising number of potentially dangerous variants. At this point, about 17% of the adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine. About 9% have received two shots. According to the COVID Data Tracker, 114,133,115 doses have been delivered in the United States and 85,008,094 doses have been administered.

Variants are among the dangers epidemiologist and public health officials worry about. At least one, from the United Kingdom, could account for most new cases by the end of March. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently tracks three variants for the public. At this point, they are present in 46 states.

The number of counties where no one has died has dropped to just 56. Only one has a population of over 10,000 people. San Juan County, Washington, has 16,473 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The county covers an island northwest of Seattle, near the Canadian border. Of the population, 88% are white. The median household income in the county is $63,622, slightly below the national figure. At 8.1%, the poverty rate is lower than the national number.

None of the counties without COVID-19 deaths has more than 1,000 cases. Two have less than 10. Loving County, Texas, with a population of 102 has only one case. An examination of the list shows most of the counties where no one has died are in rural states, particularly Kansas, Nebraska and Alaska.

These are the 56 counties where no one has died of COVID-19:

County State Population Cases Deaths San Juan Washington 16,473 121 0 Nome Alaska 9,925 327 0 Sitka City Alaska 8,738 321 0 San Miguel Colorado 7,968 821 0 Anderson Kansas 7,852 815 0 Lake Colorado 7,585 661 0 Calhoun West Virginia 7,396 230 0 Grand Isle Vermont 6,965 115 0 Mitchell Kansas 6,222 559 0 Ottawa Kansas 5,902 548 0 Aleutians West Alaska 5,750 619 0 Cook Minnesota 5,311 118 0 Mineral Montana 4,211 230 0 Wahkiakum Washington 4,189 95 0 Osborne Kansas 3,603 287 0 Harlan Nebraska 3,438 208 0 Woodson Kansas 3,170 204 0 Rush Kansas 3,102 425 0 Sierra California 2,930 48 0 Edwards Kansas 2,925 254 0 Logan Kansas 2,810 292 0 Hamilton Kansas 2,616 201 0 Elk Kansas 2,562 176 0 Haines Alaska 2,518 28 0 Sheridan Kansas 2,506 428 0 Wrangell City Alaska 2,484 31 0 Denali Alaska 2,232 74 0 Wichita Kansas 2,143 215 0 De Baca New Mexico 2,060 132 0 Dolores Colorado 1,841 69 0 Eureka Nevada 1,830 50 0 Sherman Oregon 1,605 53 0 Wallace Kansas 1,575 173 0 Jackson Colorado 1,296 51 0 Sioux Nebraska 1,266 36 0 Greeley Kansas 1,200 101 0 Alpine California 1,146 77 0 Clark Idaho 1,077 53 0 Skagway Alaska 1,061 20 0 Esmeralda Nevada 981 37 0 Billings North Dakota 946 53 0 Hayes Nebraska 943 59 0 Camas Idaho 886 70 0 Logan Nebraska 886 76 0 Hinsdale Colorado 878 16 0 Wheeler Nebraska 822 36 0 Keya Paha Nebraska 792 47 0 Jones South Dakota 735 85 0 Slope North Dakota 704 31 0 Banner Nebraska 696 35 0 Loup Nebraska 585 40 0 San Juan Colorado 544 43 0 Blaine Nebraska 480 19 0 Harding New Mexico 459 8 0 King Texas 228 11 0 Loving Texas 102 1 0

