COVID-19: These Are The Only Two States With No Variants

The pace at which COVID-19 has spread across America has slowed. Daily confirmed case and fatal case increases are less than half what they were two months ago when there were 225,000 additional cases a day and as many as 4,000 deaths. Nevertheless, the toll has been brutal. According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, 527,917 Americans have died, about 20% of the world total. Confirmed cases have reached 29,193,273, about a quarter of the global number. Many scientists believe this figure is far too low because of poor testing across much of the nation.

Vaccinations have joined mask-wearing and social distancing as primary weapons against the spread of the disease. There are three now–from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer. The Biden Administration says there will be enough vaccine for all Americans by the end of May. Almost 17% of Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine. A total of 8.6% have received two doses. The CDC reports 114,133,115 doses have been delivered and from these 85,008,094 shots have been given.

One of the primary, if not the primary causes of concern among epidemiologists is the rise of variants, which appear to be the main driver of new infections. The CDC tracks three variants for the public. These are the B.1.1.7 variant, the B.1.351 variant, and the P.1. One or more of these has been found in 48 states.

So far, according to the CDC, there are 2,672 reported cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 68 reported cases of B.1.351 variant, and 13 reported cases of the P.1 variant. These figures are misleading. The New York Times reports, “As U.S. coronavirus cases remain at a low not seen since October, a more contagious variant first reported in the United Kingdom has likely grown to account for more than 20 percent of new U.S. cases as of this week, according to an analysis of data from Helix, a lab testing company.” The U.K. variant is the one known as B.1.1.7.

Only two states have no reported cases of the three variants tracked on behalf of the public by the CDC. They are Montana and South Dakota. The majority of cases are in Florida (642 reported variant cases), Michigan (421), California (250), Georgia (155), and New York State (136).

The other extent to which the CDC data are misleading is the presence of other variants which have been discovered around America. According to the Mercury News:

There is also another variant of concern in California, what appears to be a homegrown variant known as B.1.427 and B.1.429. This variant is now spreading widely in California, and research out of UCSF suggests it may make people sicker and it may be more contagious than the earlier coronavirus.

Apparently, yet another has emerged in New York State.

The CDC report that two states have no variants may not even be true.

Click here to read COVID-19: This Is America’s Worst Hot Spot