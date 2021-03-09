New COVID-19 Variants Are Surging, According to CDC

The pace at which COVID-19 is spreading across America has decreased. Fatalities from the disease in the U.S. may stand at 519,014 (current, these should always be updated before publication–today is 531,398) — about 20% of the world’s total — to date, but new deaths per day reported here have dropped below 2,000, about half what they were seven weeks ago.

Effective vaccines have probably been a major factor in the decline. However, the pace of vaccinations around the country is proceeding slowly, particularly compared with that in the nations that have performed the best: Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Currently about 18% of the adult population in America has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Less than 10% have received two shots. (Of the 116,378,615 vaccine doses that have been distributed to date, 92,089,852 have been administered.)

Variants are the wildcard. The most widely followed ones were first detected in the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa. Recently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that one of these now makes up 20% (updated) of new U.S. cases, and the numbers are surging.

