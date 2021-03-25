COVID-19: The Only 44 Counties Where No One Has Died

The pace of the spread of COVID-19 has slowed across America. Increases in daily fatal cases and confirmed cases are about half what they were seven weeks ago. Nevertheless, 550,726 Americans have died, which is about 20% of the world’s total. Confirmed cases have reached 30,223,587, or about 25% of the global number.

The range of the severity of the disease by state and county varies considerably. In a very small number of the 3,143 U.S. counties and county-equivalents, not a single person has died.

To some extent, the pace of the spread of the disease remains a race between vaccinations and the rising number of potentially dangerous variants. At this point, 26% of the adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine, and 14% have received two shots. While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots, the one from Johnson & Johnson requires only one. According to the COVID Data Tracker, 169,223,125 doses have been delivered in the United States and 130,473,853 doses have been administered.

Variants are among the dangers epidemiologist and public health officials worry about. At least one, first identified in the United Kingdom, could account for most new U.S. cases by the end of March. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently tracks three variants for the public. They have been found in all 50 states, and a number of other variants have emerged that the CDC does not report on to the public.



The number of counties where no one has died from COVID-19 has dropped to just 44. Only one has a population of over 10,000 people. San Juan County, Washington, has 16,473 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and 88% are white. The county covers an island northwest of Seattle, near the Canadian border. The median household income in the county is $63,622, slightly below the national figure. The 8.1% poverty rate is lower than the national number.

Only three counties have fewer than 10 confirmed cases. Harding County, New Mexico, has eight. Loving County, Texas, and Kalawao County, Hawaii, each has one. The figures are as of March 23.

The list of counties with no coronavirus deaths continues to shrink fairly rapidly, which begs the question of whether any will be untouched by at least one such death before the disease is brought under control.

County Population Cases San Juan, Washington 16,473 122 Nome, Alaska 9,925 332 Sitka City, Alaska 8,738 326 San Miguel, Colorado 7,968 845 Lake, Colorado 7,585 686 Calhoun, West Virginia 7,396 238 Aleutians West, Alaska 5,750 647 Cook, Minnesota 5,311 134 Mineral, Montana 4,211 248 Wahkiakum, Washington 4,189 101 Harlan, Nebraska 3,438 212 Sierra, California 2,930 101 Wayne, Utah 2,694 125 Haines, Alaska 2,518 28 Wrangell City, Alaska 2,484 32 Rich, Utah 2,350 139 Denali, Alaska 2,232 79 Dolores, Colorado 1,841 67 Eureka, Nevada 1,830 50 Sherman, Oregon 1,605 53 Jackson, Colorado 1,296 52 Sioux, Nebraska 1,266 36 Alpine, California 1,146 86 Clark, Idaho 1,077 56 Skagway, Alaska 1,061 20 Esmeralda, Nevada 981 37 Billings, North Dakota 946 53 Hayes, Nebraska 943 58 Camas, Idaho 886 71 Logan, Nebraska 886 79 Hinsdale, Colorado 878 17 Wheeler, Nebraska 822 38 Keya Paha, Nebraska 792 51 Jones, South Dakota 735 88 Slope, North Dakota 704 31 Banner, Nebraska 696 35 Daggett, Utah 612 37 Loup, Nebraska 585 40 San Juan, Colorado 544 43 Blaine, Nebraska 480 20 Harding, New Mexico 459 8 King, Texas 228 11 Loving, Texas 102 1 Kalawao, Hawaii 75 1

