COVID-19: The Only 44 Counties Where No One Has Died

Douglas A. McIntyre
March 25, 2021 10:34 am

The pace of the spread of COVID-19 has slowed across America. Increases in daily fatal cases and confirmed cases are about half what they were seven weeks ago. Nevertheless, 550,726 Americans have died, which is about 20% of the world’s total. Confirmed cases have reached 30,223,587, or about 25% of the global number.

The range of the severity of the disease by state and county varies considerably. In a very small number of the 3,143 U.S. counties and county-equivalents, not a single person has died.

To some extent, the pace of the spread of the disease remains a race between vaccinations and the rising number of potentially dangerous variants. At this point, 26% of the adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine, and 14% have received two shots. While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots, the one from Johnson & Johnson requires only one. According to the COVID Data Tracker, 169,223,125 doses have been delivered in the United States and 130,473,853 doses have been administered.

Variants are among the dangers epidemiologist and public health officials worry about. At least one, first identified in the United Kingdom, could account for most new U.S. cases by the end of March. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently tracks three variants for the public. They have been found in all 50 states, and a number of other variants have emerged that the CDC does not report on to the public.

The number of counties where no one has died from COVID-19 has dropped to just 44. Only one has a population of over 10,000 people. San Juan County, Washington, has 16,473 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and 88% are white. The county covers an island northwest of Seattle, near the Canadian border. The median household income in the county is $63,622, slightly below the national figure. The 8.1% poverty rate is lower than the national number.

Only three counties have fewer than 10 confirmed cases. Harding County, New Mexico, has eight. Loving County, Texas, and Kalawao County, Hawaii, each has one. The figures are as of March 23.

The list of counties with no coronavirus deaths continues to shrink fairly rapidly, which begs the question of whether any will be untouched by at least one such death before the disease is brought under control.

Counties Where No One Has Died of COVID-19

County Population Cases
San Juan, Washington 16,473 122
Nome, Alaska 9,925 332
Sitka City, Alaska 8,738 326
San Miguel, Colorado 7,968 845
Lake, Colorado 7,585 686
Calhoun, West Virginia 7,396 238
Aleutians West, Alaska 5,750 647
Cook, Minnesota 5,311 134
Mineral, Montana 4,211 248
Wahkiakum, Washington 4,189 101
Harlan, Nebraska 3,438 212
Sierra, California 2,930 101
Wayne, Utah 2,694 125
Haines, Alaska 2,518 28
Wrangell City, Alaska 2,484 32
Rich, Utah 2,350 139
Denali, Alaska 2,232 79
Dolores, Colorado 1,841 67
Eureka, Nevada 1,830 50
Sherman, Oregon 1,605 53
Jackson, Colorado 1,296 52
Sioux, Nebraska 1,266 36
Alpine, California 1,146 86
Clark, Idaho 1,077 56
Skagway, Alaska 1,061 20
Esmeralda, Nevada 981 37
Billings, North Dakota 946 53
Hayes, Nebraska 943 58
Camas, Idaho 886 71
Logan, Nebraska 886 79
Hinsdale, Colorado 878 17
Wheeler, Nebraska 822 38
Keya Paha, Nebraska 792 51
Jones, South Dakota 735 88
Slope, North Dakota 704 31
Banner, Nebraska 696 35
Daggett, Utah 612 37
Loup, Nebraska 585 40
San Juan, Colorado 544 43
Blaine, Nebraska 480 20
Harding, New Mexico 459 8
King, Texas 228 11
Loving, Texas 102 1
Kalawao, Hawaii 75 1

