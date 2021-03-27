This Is The State Where People May Refuse Vaccine

Shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19, the Census Bureau launched a vast initiative to measure the effects of the disease on Americans. It is called the Household Pulse Survey. So far, the results have been released in three phases, which began with the first study that was in the field starting April 23, 2020. The data is released by week

Each weekly report actually covers about two weeks of information gathered by the Census Bureau and other federal agencies. Among the questions asked each week is whether adults who have not received vaccine definitely will be vaccinated when shots are available. Nationally, only 51.4% say they will. That leaves a large number of people who have not made the decision or have decided they will not. The issue is a major healthcare problem. In a recent NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist, 49% of Republican men said they do not plan to be vaccinated.

Current data also covers Week 25 and includes the results of questions about income loss, the percentage of Americans who work from home, food scarcity, food insecurity, chances of eviction or foreclosure, difficulty in paying household expenses.

The work is done in partnership with the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Department of Housing and Urban Development, National Center for Education Statistics, National Center for Health Statistics, Social Security Administration and USDA Economic Research Service.

In the section of the Household Pulse Survey called “Likelihood of Receiving a COVID-19 Vaccine”, the state that ranks lowest in terms of saying they will is Mississippi at 24.3%. The state that ranks highest is Vermont at 68.9%. The metro which ranks lowest is Riverside, CA. The metro that ranks highest is Seattle at 73.5%.

State Adult Population Not Yet Vaccinated Mississippi 2,189,670 24.3% Wyoming 433,400 26.8% North Dakota 561,016 28.1% Montana 822,204 35.7% Louisiana 3,431,432 35.8% Oklahoma 2,916,436 36.9% Tennessee 5,221,475 37.5% Idaho 1,343,198 38.3% Alaska 524,925 39.5% Georgia 7,955,983 42.0% West Virginia 1,379,576 43.2% Nevada 2,399,457 44.0% Indiana 5,015,550 44.4% South Dakota 642,658 44.5% Arizona 5,597,268 45.5% Iowa 2,342,905 45.5% Arkansas 2,246,527 45.6% Alabama 3,717,378 45.9% Kentucky 3,344,102 45.9% Florida 17,085,385 46.4% Ohio 8,822,539 46.4% Utah 2,281,207 46.6% Kansas 2,140,957 46.8% South Carolina 3,969,123 47.9% North Carolina 8,017,566 48.9% Texas 21,356,906 49.0% Michigan 7,644,458 49.6% Missouri 4,617,880 50.1% Wisconsin 4,438,719 50.4% Virginia 6,472,737 52.6% Illinois 9,546,424 52.7% Delaware 754,637 54.0% Colorado 4,454,718 54.2% Nebraska 1,418,191 55.6% New Mexico 1,589,574 55.7% Oregon 3,302,727 56.9% Pennsylvania 9,776,154 57.2% New Hampshire 1,073,014 57.5% Maryland 4,586,920 57.8% New York 14,847,080 57.9% California 29,939,021 58.1% Hawaii 1,073,229 58.3% Rhode Island 817,559 59.2% New Jersey 6,776,822 59.7% Connecticut 2,732,423 62.4% Maine 1,065,620 64.1% Minnesota 4,241,624 64.2% Massachusetts 5,324,065 65.1% Washington 5,890,357 66.5% Vermont 485,485 68.9%

