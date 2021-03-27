This Is The State People Are Most Likely To Be Evicted

Shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19, the Census Bureau launched a vast initiative to measure the effects of the disease on Americans. It is called the Household Pulse Survey. So far, the results have been released in three phases, which began with the first study that was in the field starting April 23, 2020. The data is released by week

Each weekly report actually covers about two weeks of information gathered by the Census Bureau and other federal agencies. Among the questions asked each week is whether adults live in households where they believe they are likely to be evicted or foreclosed upon in the next two months. The question is asked of those who are behind in their rent or mortgages. And, the answer may be that they feel eviction or foreclosure is “very likely” or “somewhat likely”.

Current data also covers Week 25 and includes the results of questions about income loss, the percentage of Americans who work from home, food scarcity, food insecurity, chances of eviction or foreclosure, difficulty in paying household expenses, whether people have received a COVID-19 vaccine and whether those not vaccinated plan to be.

The work is done in partnership with the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Department of Housing and Urban Development, National Center for Education Statistics, National Center for Health Statistics, Social Security Administration and USDA Economic Research Service.

Data come from the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and America’s largest metro areas.

In the section of the Household Pulse Survey called “Likelihood of Eviction or Foreclosure”, the state that ranks first is North Dakota at 52.8%. The national average is 31.5%. The state with the lowest figure is Connecticut at 13.6%. Among the largest metro areas, Phoenix ranks first at 54.9%. San Francisco ranks lowest at 12%.

State Population Likely to Be Evicted North Dakota 561,016 52.8% Arizona 5,597,268 50.6% Indiana 5,015,550 49.0% Colorado 4,454,718 46.5% Michigan 7,644,458 43.6% New York 14,847,080 42.0% Kansas 2,140,957 41.1% Kentucky 3,344,102 38.9% Maryland 4,586,920 38.9% Utah 2,281,207 38.6% Iowa 2,342,905 38.3% Nevada 2,399,457 38.1% Oregon 3,302,727 37.0% Louisiana 3,431,432 36.4% Illinois 9,546,424 34.8% Oklahoma 2,916,436 34.40% California 29,939,021 33.6% Texas 21,356,906 32.4% Washington 5,890,357 32.0% Alabama 3,717,378 31.8% Pennsylvania 9,776,154 30.8% New Jersey 6,776,822 30.7% Missouri 4,617,880 29.8% South Dakota 642,658 29.6% Rhode Island 817,559 29.5% Wyoming 433,400 29.4% Alaska 524,925 29.1% Delaware 754,637 29.1% Wisconsin 4,438,719 28.9% Mississippi 2,189,670 28.0% Arkansas 2,246,527 27.8% Tennessee 5,221,475 27.1% Idaho 1,343,198 26.6% West Virginia 1,379,576 26.1% New Mexico 1,589,574 25.8% Virginia 6,472,737 25.8% Ohio 8,822,539 25.7% Nebraska 1,418,191 25.3% Georgia 7,955,983 23.9% New Hampshire 1,073,014 23.6% North Carolina 8,017,566 22.7% Vermont 485,485 22.3% Massachusetts 5,324,065 19.9% Florida 17,085,385 19.7% Minnesota 4,241,624 18.7% Montana 822,204 17.7% South Carolina 3,969,123 15.6% Hawaii 1,073,229 15.2% Maine 1,065,620 14.9% Connecticut 2,732,423 13.6%

