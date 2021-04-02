COVID-19: The Only American Counties Where No One Has Died

The pace of the spread of COVID-19 has slowed across America. Increases in daily fatal cases and confirmed cases are about half what they were three months ago. Nevertheless, 558,213 Americans have died, which is about 20% of the world’s total. Confirmed cases have reached 30,731,414, or about 25% of the global number. And, in the last two weeks, cases have picked up again, threatening a “fourth wave” of the pandemic.

The range of the severity of the disease by state and county varies considerably. In a very small number of the 3,143 U.S. counties and county-equivalents, not a single person has died.

To some extent, the pace of the spread of the disease remains a race between vaccinations and the rising number of potentially dangerous variants. At this point, 30% of the adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine, and 17% are fully vaccinated. While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots, the one from Johnson & Johnson requires only one. According to the COVID Data Tracker, 200,496,635 doses have been delivered in the United States and 153,631,404 doses have been administered.

Variants are among the dangers epidemiologist and public health officials worry about. At least one, first identified in the United Kingdom, could account for most new U.S. cases by the end of March. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently tracks three variants for the public. They have been found in all 50 states, and a number of other variants have emerged that the CDC does not report on to the public.

The number of counties where no one has died from COVID-19 has dropped to just 47. Only two have populations of over 10,000 people. San Juan County, Washington, has 16,473 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and 88% are white. The county covers an island northwest of Seattle, near the Canadian border. The median household income in the county is $63,622, slightly below the national figure. The 8.1% poverty rate is lower than the national number. Dukes County, Massachusetts has a population of 17,313. It covers 11 islands off the coast of the state, the largest of which is Martha’s Vineyard.

Only three counties have fewer than 10 confirmed cases. Harding County, New Mexico, has nine. Loving County, Texas, and Kalawao County, Hawaii, each has one. The figures are as of March 31.

The list of counties with no coronavirus deaths continues to shrink fairly rapidly, which begs the question of whether anyplace will be untouched by at least one such death before the disease is brought under control.

Counties Where No One Has Died of COVID-19

County Population Cases Dukes, Massachusetts 17,313 944 San Juan, Washington 16,473 128 Nome, Alaska 9,925 336 Sitka, Alaska 8,738 329 San Miguel, Colorado 7,968 848 Lake, Colorado 7,585 697 Calhoun, West Virginia 7,396 242 Aleutians West, Alaska 5,750 652 Cook, Minnesota 5,311 137 Mineral, Montana 4,211 249 Wahkiakum, Washington 4,189 101 Harlan, Nebraska 3,438 215 Sierra, California 2,930 104 Wayne, Utah 2,694 126 Haines, Alaska 2,518 29 Wrangell, Alaska 2,484 33 Rich, Utah 2,350 140 Denali, Alaska 2,232 86 Dolores, Colorado 1,841 67 Eureka, Nevada 1,830 50 Sherman, Oregon 1,605 53 Bristol Bay, Lake, Peninsula Boroughs, Alaska 2,265 185 Jackson, Colorado 1,296 52 Sioux, Nebraska 1,266 36 Alpine, California 1,146 88 Clark, Idaho 1,077 56 Skagway Municipality, Alaska 1,061 20 Esmeralda, Nevada 981 38 Billings, North Dakota 946 53 Hayes, Nebraska 943 57 Bristol Bay, Alaska 890 76 Camas, Idaho 886 71 Logan, Nebraska 886 79 Hinsdale, Colorado 878 17 Wheeler, Nebraska 822 38 Keya Paha, Nebraska 792 51 Jones, South Dakota 735 91 Slope, North Dakota 704 32 Banner, Nebraska 696 35 Daggett, Utah 612 37 Loup, Nebraska 585 40 San Juan, Colorado 544 44 Blaine, Nebraska 480 20 Harding, New Mexico 459 9 King, Texas 228 11 Loving, Texas 102 1 Kalawao, Hawaii 75 1

Click here to read about America’s worst COVID-19 hotspot.

