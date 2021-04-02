Healthcare Economy

COVID-19: The Only American Counties Where No One Has Died

Douglas A. McIntyre
April 2, 2021 8:11 am

The pace of the spread of COVID-19 has slowed across America. Increases in daily fatal cases and confirmed cases are about half what they were three months ago. Nevertheless, 558,213 Americans have died, which is about 20% of the world’s total. Confirmed cases have reached 30,731,414, or about 25% of the global number. And, in the last two weeks, cases have picked up again, threatening a “fourth wave” of the pandemic.

The range of the severity of the disease by state and county varies considerably. In a very small number of the 3,143 U.S. counties and county-equivalents, not a single person has died.

To some extent, the pace of the spread of the disease remains a race between vaccinations and the rising number of potentially dangerous variants. At this point, 30% of the adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine, and 17% are fully vaccinated. While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots, the one from Johnson & Johnson requires only one. According to the COVID Data Tracker, 200,496,635 doses have been delivered in the United States and 153,631,404 doses have been administered.

Variants are among the dangers epidemiologist and public health officials worry about. At least one, first identified in the United Kingdom, could account for most new U.S. cases by the end of March. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently tracks three variants for the public. They have been found in all 50 states, and a number of other variants have emerged that the CDC does not report on to the public.

The number of counties where no one has died from COVID-19 has dropped to just 47. Only two have populations of over 10,000 people. San Juan County, Washington, has 16,473 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and 88% are white. The county covers an island northwest of Seattle, near the Canadian border. The median household income in the county is $63,622, slightly below the national figure. The 8.1% poverty rate is lower than the national number. Dukes County, Massachusetts has a population of 17,313. It covers 11 islands off the coast of the state, the largest of which is Martha’s Vineyard.

Only three counties have fewer than 10 confirmed cases. Harding County, New Mexico, has nine. Loving County, Texas, and Kalawao County, Hawaii, each has one. The figures are as of March 31.

The list of counties with no coronavirus deaths continues to shrink fairly rapidly, which begs the question of whether anyplace will be untouched by at least one such death before the disease is brought under control.

Counties Where No One Has Died of COVID-19

County Population Cases
Dukes, Massachusetts 17,313 944
San Juan, Washington 16,473 128
Nome, Alaska 9,925 336
Sitka, Alaska 8,738 329
San Miguel, Colorado 7,968 848
Lake, Colorado 7,585 697
Calhoun, West Virginia 7,396 242
Aleutians West, Alaska 5,750 652
Cook, Minnesota 5,311 137
Mineral, Montana 4,211 249
Wahkiakum, Washington 4,189 101
Harlan, Nebraska 3,438 215
Sierra, California 2,930 104
Wayne, Utah 2,694 126
Haines, Alaska 2,518 29
Wrangell, Alaska 2,484 33
Rich, Utah 2,350 140
Denali, Alaska 2,232 86
Dolores, Colorado 1,841 67
Eureka, Nevada 1,830 50
Sherman, Oregon 1,605 53
Bristol Bay, Lake, Peninsula Boroughs, Alaska 2,265 185
Jackson, Colorado 1,296 52
Sioux, Nebraska 1,266 36
Alpine, California 1,146 88
Clark, Idaho 1,077 56
Skagway Municipality, Alaska 1,061 20
Esmeralda, Nevada 981 38
Billings, North Dakota 946 53
Hayes, Nebraska 943 57
Bristol Bay, Alaska 890 76
Camas, Idaho 886 71
Logan, Nebraska 886 79
Hinsdale, Colorado 878 17
Wheeler, Nebraska 822 38
Keya Paha, Nebraska 792 51
Jones, South Dakota 735 91
Slope, North Dakota 704 32
Banner, Nebraska 696 35
Daggett, Utah 612 37
Loup, Nebraska 585 40
San Juan, Colorado 544 44
Blaine, Nebraska 480 20
Harding, New Mexico 459 9
King, Texas 228 11
Loving, Texas 102 1
Kalawao, Hawaii 75 1

