COVID-19: Countries the CDC Doesn't Want You to Visit

The emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 has thrown American rules for contact between people into chaos. Some states have “no mask mandates,” though school systems have mandated masks. People, even those who are vaccinated, have started to wear masks indoors. States with low vaccination rates are posting phenomenal increases in numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the disease. In fact, the increase in daily cases nationwide is the highest since the deadly third wave at the start of the year.

Despite cautions, Americans have started to travel again. Air travel hit year-high levels around Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. They are expected to reach another peak over Labor Day. However, many people have become warier about air travel in the past week. Southwest Airlines just announced a drop in bookings and said it may lose money because of the trend.

While travel in America has become riskier, some nations have much lower vaccination rates. In some African nations, the number is below 5%. Even in highly developed nations, the numbers can be relatively low. The vaccination rates in Japan and South Korea are 31%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a list of nations based on COVID-19 infection rates as a resource for American travelers. The risk levels are broken into four levels: low risk, moderate risk, high risk and very high risk. The information is contained in a document called “COVID-19 Travel Recommendations by Destination.”



Level 4 carries this warning: “Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.”

Most of the nations on the Level 4 list are in Africa and South America. However, several nations in Europe that are major tourist destinations for Americans are also included. Among them are France, Ireland and Spain.

Here are the nations the CDC doesn’t want you to visit:

Andorra

Argentina

Aruba

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Botswana

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Burma (Myanmar)

Burundi

Central African Republic

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cuba

Curaçao

Cyprus

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Eswatini

Fiji

France

French Guiana

French Polynesia

Georgia

Gibraltar

Greece

Guadeloupe

Guinea-Bissau

Iceland

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Isle of Man

Israel

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Kuwait

Lesotho

Libya

Madagascar

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Martinique

Mongolia

Mozambique

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands, The

Nicaragua

Oman

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Portugal

Réunion

Rwanda

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Martin

Saudi Arabia

Seychelles

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Spain

Suriname

Thailand

Tunisia

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Uruguay

Virgin Islands, U.S.

Zimbabwe

