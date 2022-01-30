The CDC Does Not Want You to Travel to These Countries

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has driven new daily cases of COVID-19 in the United States at the beginning of January to over a million. While cases have been on the decline, there are still over 150,000 people in the hospital because of the virus. Coronavirus deaths have risen to over 2,500 a day.

Globally, the situation is nearly as bad. New cases per day have reached 3.4 million.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists 116 countries under its Level 4: COVID-19 Very High risk level. These are countries where the spread of COVID-19 is aggressive enough that it poses “very high risk” for visitors. The CDC recommends against traveling to these countries regardless of vaccination status and notes, “If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.” (These are the states where the most people are vaccinated.)

International travel, which had begun to increase last summer, has nearly shut down again. The air travel industry barely survived deep financial wounds that required government funds to tide them over in some cases. The cruise ship industry was nearly obliterated.

24/7 Tempo reviewed the CDC’s travel warnings, listing, alphabetically, all 116 countries with a Level 4: COVID-19 Very High warning.

These are the CDC’s current Level 4 countries:

