The Country With the Most COVID-19 Cases in History

It has been more than three years since the first COVID-19 case was discovered in America. According to government records, that first case was diagnosed on January 20, 2020. Three years later, the United States has had about 102 million cases. Almost every scientist in the country believes that figure is much too low. However, the figure makes the United States the nation with the most infections in history. (Click here for the nine biggest threats the world faces in 2023.)



COVID-19 infections in America came in four waves. The first was early, in March through May 2020. The next was in early January 2021, followed by another in October of the same year. The most recent was in early 2022. Vaccines and the huge number of infected people are credited for the lack of another big surge.



The count could be off because many Americans could have been diagnosed with other diseases. Many cases have been asymptomatic. Testing in most of America has all but disappeared. Even people who get ill may not report it.



The fact that America is at the top of the list of COVID-19 infections may not be true. India, the second most populated nation in the world, has only reported 44.6 million cases. China, the world’s largest country by population, says it has only 95.8 million. These counts are incorrect because governments want to look effective in handling the disease. Moreover, because each country has vast rural areas, millions of cases were not diagnosed officially.



America’s huge figure has been blamed on several things. One is that millions of Americans refused vaccination. Another is that governments in some parts of the country did little to shut down areas where the virus was spreading quickly. COVID-19 denial by individuals in America may be the highest in the world.

Despite the inaccurate figures, the United States sits at the top of the COVID-19 infection list.