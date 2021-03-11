US Home Equity Soared $1.5 Trillion Last Year, With Western States Seeing Biggest Gains

Between December 2019 and December 2020, U.S. homeowners with a mortgage saw the equity in their homes rise by 16.2%. For the 62% of homeowners with a mortgage, that increase totaled $1.5 trillion.

Looked at slightly differently, the number of U.S. homes with underwater mortgages (i.e., the value of the home is lower than the amount of the mortgage) fell by 21% last year. That means 410,000 mortgages that were underwater have now regained positive equity value. About 1.5 million homes (3.6% of all U.S. mortgaged properties) are still underwater.

According to property analytics firm CoreLogic, home equity grew by an average of about $26,300 nationally last year. These are the 10 states with the largest gains:

California: Up $55,000 Idaho: Up $48,000 Washington: Up $47,000 Montana: Up $40,000 Hawaii: Up $39,000 Utah: Up $39,000 Rhode Island: Up $39,000 Massachusetts: Up $38,000 New Hampshire: Up $36,000 Arizona: Up $36,000

The three states posting the smallest gains were Illinois ($6,000), North Dakota ($8,000) and Iowa ($9,000).

Homeowners took advantage of equity gains last year by cashing out nearly $153 billion in home equity, according to Freddie Mac data released last week. Some 38% of all refinanced mortgages in the fourth quarter of 2020 were cash-out transactions that increased the homeowner’s loan balance by at least 5%. The record high for cash-out borrowers is 89%, set in the third quarter of 2006.

In the fourth quarter, an estimated $48 billion in net home equity was cashed out, up from $34.3 billion a year earlier and substantially less than the peak cash-out refinance volume of $108.1 billion during the second quarter of 2006.

Freddie Mac commented: