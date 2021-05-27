This Is the City Where Houses Sell the Fastest

The housing market has exploded in the past year. One example is Phoenix, one of America’s 20 largest cities, where prices grew the fastest among those cities in March at 20% year over the previous year. It is not alone. Double-digit price increases are common in many cities. Medium-sized city home sales totals and price rises have seen particularly substantial. Some of these cities have posted increases in demand and price levels because people have left the big cities on the nation’s east and west coasts, often due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the move to working from home.



Two other factors have driven the increase in prices and demand. One is mortgage rates that are near 50-year lows. The other is that most middle-class and upper-class incomes were not affected by the pandemic.

Even large price increases have not been enough to dampen demand. In much of the country, home inventories are extremely low, which has led to some home sales above the asking price and some sales with multiple bidders.



Realtor.com looked at home sales in the 50 largest markets to determine the median number of days a house stayed on the market in April after it was listed. Nationally, the figure was 43 days, an all-time low for any month since it started reporting. The pace was even faster in the nation’s 50 largest markets. Realtor.com experts reported:

Homes sold even faster in the 50 largest U.S. metros at 34 days on average, down from 50 in April 2020. In Denver, homes sold in an average of 15 days, while the median time on market in Columbus, Ohio, was just 16 days and 18 days in Austin, Texas. Five of the top 50 largest markets are seeing homes sell in less than three weeks on average. Of the nation’s largest markets, only New York saw time on market increase, up 13 days.

These are the markets where houses were on the market for the fewest days, based on the median figure:

Atlanta, Georgia, 31 days

Austin, Texas, 18 days

Baltimore, Maryland, 29 days

Birmingham, Alabama, 41 days

Boston, Massachusetts, 22 days

Buffalo, New York, 31 days

Charlotte, North Carolina, 32 days

Chicago, Illinois, 34 days

Cincinnati, Ohio, 38 days

Cleveland, Ohio, 43 days

Columbus, Ohio, 16 days

Dallas, Texas, 28 days

Denver, Colorado, 15 days

Detroit, Michigan, 28 days

Hartford, Connecticut, 32 days

Houston, Texas, 40 days

Indianapolis, Indiana, 39 days

Jacksonville, Florida, 35 days

Kansas City, Kansas, 40 days

Las Vegas, Nevada, 29 days

Los Angeles, California, 49 days

Louisville, Kentucky, 30 days

Memphis, Tennessee, 40 days

Miami, Florida, 72 days

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 36 days

Minneapolis, Minnesota, 30 days

Nashville, Tennessee, 20 days

New Orleans, Louisiana, 51 days

New York, New York, 67 days

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 40 days

Orlando, Florida, 43 days

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 39 days

Phoenix, Arizona, 24 days

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 44 days

Portland, Oregon, 28 days

Providence, Rhode Island, 28 days

Raleigh, North Carolina, 26 days

Richmond, Virginia, 38 days

Riverside, California, 28 days

Rochester, New York, 19 days

Sacramento, California, 21 days

San Antonio, Texas, 37 days

San Diego, California, 48 days

San Francisco, California, 27 days

San Jose, California, 22 days

Seattle, Washington, 22 days

St. Louis, Missouri, 61 days

Tampa, Florida, 32 days

Virginia Beach, Virginia, 25 days

Washington, D.C., 29 days

