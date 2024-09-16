These Florida Cities Have Been Hit Hardest by Rising Home Prices JodiJacobson / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply and demand dynamics have sent home prices surging by nearly 38% nationwide and about 33% in Florida.

But location matters in the U.S. housing market, and in some parts of Florida, list price increases have been far more modest than in others.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

More than a year has passed since the COVID-19 national emergency ended. Still, the U.S. is grappling with many of the pandemic’s economic knock-on effects — most notably, a surge in home prices. The typical home on the market in the U.S. had a list price of $439,950 in July 2024, up nearly $121,000 from the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, according to data from Realtor.com.

In recent years, new-home construction has been hampered by pandemic-related work restrictions and supply chain issues. As a result, inventory has not kept pace with demand, and an already decades-old housing shortage has only worsened. Now, with mortgage rates at historic highs, many homeowners who are locked in at lower rates are reluctant to sell, further limiting housing supply. According to estimates from The Pew Charitable Trusts, closing the gap would require between 4 to 7 million new homes.

Home prices have also been driven up by surging demand. The shift to remote work, in addition to social distancing rules, confined millions of Americans to their homes during the pandemic — and resulted in a spike in home sales. In October 2020, the sales volume of new, single-family homes topped 1.03 million, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half.

Few parts of the country have been spared from surging home prices. In Florida, the median list price among all homes on the market was $449,900 in July 2024, up 33.1% — or $111,900 — from the start of the pandemic. (Here is a look at the most affordable housing market in each state.)

Notably, when it comes to the housing costs, location matters — and in some parts of Florida, housing prices have climbed much faster than average. In others, meanwhile, increases have been far more modest. Of the 25 metropolitan and combined statistical areas in the state with available data, median list prices have increased anywhere from 26.4% to 62.1% since the start of the pandemic. In these same communities, a typical home now costs anywhere from $69,950 to $490,175 more than it did in March 2020. (Here is a look at the 23 cities where most homes are selling for less than $125,000.)

It is important to note that not all of the cities reporting the most significant increases in home prices are among the most expensive cities in which to buy a home. For example, there are 10 Florida metro areas where most homes were listed for over $400,000 in July 2024, and only half of them rank among the 10 cities on this list with the largest price increases.

This is how home prices have changed since the pandemic in every city in Florida. Cities are ranked by the percent change in the media list prices from March 2020 to July 2024.

Why It Matters

tab1962 / iStock via Getty Images

Since the start of the pandemic, limited supply and rising demand have fueled a surge in home prices. Now, with mortgage rates at their highest levels in over a decade, many would-be sellers are staying out of the market, further exacerbating a long-standing inventory shortage. Historically, homeownership has been a reliable means of building wealth — but rising prices and elevated borrowing costs have priced millions of Americans out of the market. Still, location matters in the real estate business, and some parts of Florida have borne the brunt of rising prices, while others have been largely shielded.

25. The Villages, FL

Michael Warren / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +26.4% (+$79,050)

+26.4% (+$79,050) Median home list price: $379,000 in July 2024; $299,950 in March 2020

$379,000 in July 2024; $299,950 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $255 in July 2024; $184 in March 2020

$255 in July 2024; $184 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,555 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,728 sq. ft. in March 2020

24. Arcadia, FL

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +26.6% (+$75,550)

+26.6% (+$75,550) Median home list price: $360,000 in July 2024; $284,450 in March 2020

$360,000 in July 2024; $284,450 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $221 in July 2024; $135 in March 2020

$221 in July 2024; $135 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,561 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,909 sq. ft. in March 2020

23. Tallahassee, FL

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +29.1% (+$69,950)

+29.1% (+$69,950) Median home list price: $309,950 in July 2024; $240,000 in March 2020

$309,950 in July 2024; $240,000 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $194 in July 2024; $139 in March 2020

$194 in July 2024; $139 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,577 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,685 sq. ft. in March 2020

22. Gainesville, FL

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +29.5% (+$82,500)

+29.5% (+$82,500) Median home list price: $362,500 in July 2024; $280,000 in March 2020

$362,500 in July 2024; $280,000 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $215 in July 2024; $150 in March 2020

$215 in July 2024; $150 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,648 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,803 sq. ft. in March 2020

21. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +32.9% (+$93,502)

+32.9% (+$93,502) Median home list price: $377,475 in July 2024; $283,973 in March 2020

$377,475 in July 2024; $283,973 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $204 in July 2024; $135 in March 2020

$204 in July 2024; $135 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,805 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,025 sq. ft. in March 2020

20. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL

Crystal Bolin Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +33.1% (+$112,000)

+33.1% (+$112,000) Median home list price: $450,000 in July 2024; $338,000 in March 2020

$450,000 in July 2024; $338,000 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $259 in July 2024; $176 in March 2020

$259 in July 2024; $176 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,760 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,906 sq. ft. in March 2020

19. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

JimVallee / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +33.3% (+$99,650)

+33.3% (+$99,650) Median home list price: $398,750 in July 2024; $299,100 in March 2020

$398,750 in July 2024; $299,100 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $238 in July 2024; $163 in March 2020

$238 in July 2024; $163 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,772 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,858 sq. ft. in March 2020

18. Jacksonville, FL

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +34.5% (+$107,507)

+34.5% (+$107,507) Median home list price: $419,000 in July 2024; $311,493 in March 2020

$419,000 in July 2024; $311,493 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $227 in July 2024; $154 in March 2020

$227 in July 2024; $154 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,808 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,961 sq. ft. in March 2020

17. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +34.5% (+$128,200)

+34.5% (+$128,200) Median home list price: $499,450 in July 2024; $371,250 in March 2020

$499,450 in July 2024; $371,250 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $287 in July 2024; $192 in March 2020

$287 in July 2024; $192 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,730 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,853 sq. ft. in March 2020

16. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +36.5% (+$118,291)

+36.5% (+$118,291) Median home list price: $442,241 in July 2024; $323,950 in March 2020

$442,241 in July 2024; $323,950 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $238 in July 2024; $157 in March 2020

$238 in July 2024; $157 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,859 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,069 sq. ft. in March 2020

15. Punta Gorda, FL

DawnDamico / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +39.9% (+$114,122)

+39.9% (+$114,122) Median home list price: $399,997 in July 2024; $285,875 in March 2020

$399,997 in July 2024; $285,875 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $241 in July 2024; $162 in March 2020

$241 in July 2024; $162 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,702 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,760 sq. ft. in March 2020

14. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

Alexander Westermann / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +40.6% (+$129,951)

+40.6% (+$129,951) Median home list price: $449,950 in July 2024; $319,999 in March 2020

$449,950 in July 2024; $319,999 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $267 in July 2024; $173 in March 2020

$267 in July 2024; $173 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,718 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,794 sq. ft. in March 2020

13. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +43.1% (+$120,500)

+43.1% (+$120,500) Median home list price: $399,950 in July 2024; $279,450 in March 2020

$399,950 in July 2024; $279,450 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $247 in July 2024; $161 in March 2020

$247 in July 2024; $161 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,673 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,756 sq. ft. in March 2020

12. Homosassa Springs, FL

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +45.4% (+$102,100)

+45.4% (+$102,100) Median home list price: $327,000 in July 2024; $224,900 in March 2020

$327,000 in July 2024; $224,900 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $196 in July 2024; $124 in March 2020

$196 in July 2024; $124 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,672 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,829 sq. ft. in March 2020

11. Palatka, FL

Patrick Baehl de Lescure / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +48.0% (+$103,000)

+48.0% (+$103,000) Median home list price: $317,450 in July 2024; $214,450 in March 2020

$317,450 in July 2024; $214,450 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $211 in July 2024; $121 in March 2020

$211 in July 2024; $121 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,604 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,701 sq. ft. in March 2020

10. Ocala, FL

Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +48.8% (+$101,597)

+48.8% (+$101,597) Median home list price: $309,950 in July 2024; $208,353 in March 2020

$309,950 in July 2024; $208,353 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $191 in July 2024; $118 in March 2020

$191 in July 2024; $118 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,652 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,752 sq. ft. in March 2020

9. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +49.0% (+$115,045)

+49.0% (+$115,045) Median home list price: $349,945 in July 2024; $234,900 in March 2020

$349,945 in July 2024; $234,900 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $198 in July 2024; $128 in March 2020

$198 in July 2024; $128 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,821 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,836 sq. ft. in March 2020

8. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +49.6% (+$140,950)

+49.6% (+$140,950) Median home list price: $424,950 in July 2024; $284,000 in March 2020

$424,950 in July 2024; $284,000 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $254 in July 2024; $159 in March 2020

$254 in July 2024; $159 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,617 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,757 sq. ft. in March 2020

7. Panama City, FL

RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +52.2% (+$154,232)

+52.2% (+$154,232) Median home list price: $449,900 in July 2024; $295,668 in March 2020

$449,900 in July 2024; $295,668 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $347 in July 2024; $185 in March 2020

$347 in July 2024; $185 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,424 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,542 sq. ft. in March 2020

6. Lake City, FL

infrogmation / Flickr

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +53.8% (+$118,000)

+53.8% (+$118,000) Median home list price: $337,450 in July 2024; $219,450 in March 2020

$337,450 in July 2024; $219,450 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $191 in July 2024; $114 in March 2020

$191 in July 2024; $114 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,806 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,852 sq. ft. in March 2020

5. Okeechobee, FL

6381380 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +54.8% (+$123,900)

+54.8% (+$123,900) Median home list price: $349,900 in July 2024; $226,000 in March 2020

$349,900 in July 2024; $226,000 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $227 in July 2024; $131 in March 2020

$227 in July 2024; $131 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,533 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,657 sq. ft. in March 2020

4. Port St. Lucie, FL

Ryan Tishken / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +54.9% (+$159,421)

+54.9% (+$159,421) Median home list price: $450,000 in July 2024; $290,579 in March 2020

$450,000 in July 2024; $290,579 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $258 in July 2024; $161 in March 2020

$258 in July 2024; $161 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,760 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,829 sq. ft. in March 2020

3. Key West, FL

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +61.3% (+$490,175)

+61.3% (+$490,175) Median home list price: $1,289,675 in July 2024; $799,500 in March 2020

$1,289,675 in July 2024; $799,500 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $905 in July 2024; $545 in March 2020

$905 in July 2024; $545 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,512 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,574 sq. ft. in March 2020

2. Sebring-Avon Park, FL

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +61.6% (+$120,075)

+61.6% (+$120,075) Median home list price: $315,000 in July 2024; $194,925 in March 2020

$315,000 in July 2024; $194,925 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $198 in July 2024; $115 in March 2020

$198 in July 2024; $115 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,580 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,638 sq. ft. in March 2020

1. Naples-Marco Island, FL

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +62.1% (+$295,000)

+62.1% (+$295,000) Median home list price: $770,000 in July 2024; $475,000 in March 2020

$770,000 in July 2024; $475,000 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $438 in July 2024; $246 in March 2020

$438 in July 2024; $246 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,807 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,900 sq. ft. in March 2020

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.