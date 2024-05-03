The Most affordable Housing Market in Each State Stockbyte / Stockbyte via Getty Images

The common lending guideline, or the 28% mortgage rule, stipulates that homeowners should spend 28% or less of their monthly gross income on major housing expenses — including mortgage principal, interest, taxes, and insurance. Nationwide, however, such expenses on median-priced homes accounted for 32.3% of the average national wage in the first quarter, according to real estate data company ATTOM.

That is not to say that some housing markets are considerably more affordable than the national average and are well within the rule. In fact, nationwide, these are the most affordable housing markets. In each state, too, there are more and less affordable housing markets.

To find the most affordable housing markets in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from real estate data company ATTOM’s 2024 U.S. Home Affordability Report. ATTOM analyzed median home prices and average wage data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 590 U.S. counties to find the percentage of average wages needed to pay for major expenses on a median-priced home with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and a 20% downpayment. 24/7 Wall St. listed here the county in each state where the lowest percentage of wages is required to afford a median-priced home. States are ordered alphabetically.

Just because a housing market is the most affordable in its state does not mean it is actually affordable. In 21 states, the most affordable housing market does not adhere to the 28% mortgage rule, including 16 states where the most affordable housing market is less affordable than the national average. In eight of those, homeowners would have to spend over 40% of their income on major housing expenses.

For example, in Hawaii, the most affordable housing market is Hawaii County, which encompasses the Big Island. The median sales price of housing in the county was $515,000 in the first quarter (only for single-family homes and condos). The median local annualized wage, meanwhile, is just $54,561, meaning homeowners housing expenses amount to nearly 61% of their annualized wage. To adhere to the 28% rule, the required annual wage would be about $118,000. (Also see: This City Has the Most Expensive Houses in America.)

Of course, there are states where the most affordable housing market is considerably more affordable than is required. Of the 29 states where the most affordable housing market adheres to the 28% mortgage rule, in 19, homeowners would need to spend less than 20% of their wages on housing expenses. For example, in Macon County, Illinois, housing expenses amount to just 11.9% of wages.

Alabama: Jefferson

County seat: Birmingham

Birmingham Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 12.50%

12.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $129,000 (#14 lowest of 590 counties)

$129,000 (#14 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $68,510 vs.

$68,510 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $30,664

$30,664 County population: 672,265

Alaska: Anchorage

County seat: Anchorage

Anchorage Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 39.40%

39.40% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $375,000 (#401 lowest of 590 counties)

$375,000 (#401 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $70,265 vs.

$70,265 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $98,874

$98,874 County population: 290,674

Arizona: Cochise

County seat: Bisbee

Bisbee Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 28.90%

28.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $249,990 (#201 lowest of 590 counties)

$249,990 (#201 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $56,680 vs.

$56,680 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $58,453

$58,453 County population: 125,504

Arkansas: Sebastian

County seat: Fort Smith

Fort Smith Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 20.20%

20.20% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $162,000 (#55 lowest of 590 counties)

$162,000 (#55 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $53,014 vs.

$53,014 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $38,339

$38,339 County population: 128,184

California: Kings

County seat: Hanford

Hanford Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 39.90%

39.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $310,000 (#305 lowest of 590 counties)

$310,000 (#305 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $53,014 vs.

$53,014 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $75,480

$75,480 County population: 152,515

Colorado: Pueblo

County seat: Pueblo

Pueblo Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 30.30%

30.30% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $253,862 (#212 lowest of 590 counties)

$253,862 (#212 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $54,132 vs.

$54,132 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $58,667

$58,667 County population: 168,135

Connecticut: Hartford

County seat: Hartford

Hartford Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 29.20%

29.20% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $299,000 (#290 lowest of 590 counties)

$299,000 (#290 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $80,275 vs.

$80,275 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $83,646

$83,646 County population: 897,512

Delaware: New Castle

County seat: Wilmington

Wilmington Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 26.70%

26.70% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $303,747 (#301 lowest of 590 counties)

$303,747 (#301 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $76,180 vs.

$76,180 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $72,667

$72,667 County population: 570,567

Florida: Duval

County seat: Jacksonville

Jacksonville Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 26.90%

26.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $260,813 (#219 lowest of 590 counties)

$260,813 (#219 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $67,886 vs.

$67,886 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $65,322

$65,322 County population: 995,708

Georgia: Richmond

County seat: Augusta

Augusta Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 15.50%

15.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $128,304 (#12 lowest of 590 counties)

$128,304 (#12 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $56,381 vs.

$56,381 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $31,192

$31,192 County population: 206,153

Hawaii: Hawaii

County seat: Hilo

Hilo Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 60.80%

60.80% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $515,000 (#520 lowest of 590 counties)

$515,000 (#520 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $54,561 vs.

$54,561 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $118,454

$118,454 County population: 202,163

Idaho: Ada

County seat: Boise

Boise Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 47.70%

47.70% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $473,347 (#488 lowest of 590 counties)

$473,347 (#488 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $64,974 vs.

$64,974 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $110,793

$110,793 County population: 497,494

Illinois: Macon

County seat: Decatur

Decatur Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 11.90%

11.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $99,000 (#4 lowest of 590 counties)

$99,000 (#4 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $67,327 vs.

$67,327 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $28,685

$28,685 County population: 103,542

Indiana: Delaware

County seat: Muncie

Muncie Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.70%

17.70% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $128,847 (#13 lowest of 590 counties)

$128,847 (#13 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $49,660 vs.

$49,660 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $31,446

$31,446 County population: 112,156

Iowa: Woodbury

County seat: Sioux City

Sioux City Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 25.40%

25.40% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $180,000 (#77 lowest of 590 counties)

$180,000 (#77 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $51,558 vs.

$51,558 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $46,804

$46,804 County population: 105,526

Kansas: Sedgwick

County seat: Wichita

Wichita Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 21.30%

21.30% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $175,331 (#72 lowest of 590 counties)

$175,331 (#72 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $58,370 vs.

$58,370 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $44,367

$44,367 County population: 522,700

Kentucky (20% down, 28% expenses): Kenton

County seat: Independence

Independence Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 20.00%

20.00% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $207,125 (#121 lowest of 590 counties)

$207,125 (#121 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $70,616 vs.

$70,616 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $50,446

$50,446 County population: 169,066

Louisiana: Caddo

County seat: Shreveport

Shreveport Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 16.80%

16.80% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $132,500 (#15 lowest of 590 counties)

$132,500 (#15 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $55,900 vs.

$55,900 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $33,610

$33,610 County population: 236,259

Maine: Penobscot

County seat: Bangor

Bangor Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 32.70%

32.70% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $245,643 (#193 lowest of 590 counties)

$245,643 (#193 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $53,144 vs.

$53,144 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $62,049

$62,049 County population: 152,640

Maryland: Baltimore City

County seat: Baltimore (indepedent city)

Baltimore (indepedent city) Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.30%

18.30% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $195,000 (#95 lowest of 590 counties)

$195,000 (#95 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $79,989 vs.

$79,989 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $52,167

$52,167 County population: 584,548

Massachusetts: Hampden

County seat: Springfield

Springfield Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 35.10%

35.10% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $281,900 (#260 lowest of 590 counties)

$281,900 (#260 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $59,488 vs.

$59,488 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $74,530

$74,530 County population: 464,575

Michigan: Wayne

County seat: Detroit

Detroit Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 13.30%

13.30% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $135,000 (#21 lowest of 590 counties)

$135,000 (#21 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $73,203 vs.

$73,203 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $34,825

$34,825 County population: 1,781,641

Minnesota: Saint Louis

County seat: Duluth

Duluth Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 21.50%

21.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $179,000 (#75 lowest of 590 counties)

$179,000 (#75 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $57,577 vs.

$57,577 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $44,219

$44,219 County population: 200,122

Mississippi: Jackson

County seat: Pascagoula

Pascagoula Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 23.00%

23.00% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $199,900 (#103 lowest of 590 counties)

$199,900 (#103 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $57,772 vs.

$57,772 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $47,386

$47,386 County population: 143,721

Missouri: Saint Louis City

County seat: St. Louis (indepedent city)

St. Louis (indepedent city) Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 15.00%

15.00% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $162,000 (#55 lowest of 590 counties)

$162,000 (#55 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $75,400 vs.

$75,400 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $40,519

$40,519 County population: 298,018

Montana: Yellowstone

County seat: Billings

Billings Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 41.50%

41.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $358,497 (#382 lowest of 590 counties)

$358,497 (#382 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $59,124 vs.

$59,124 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $87,727

$87,727 County population: 165,524

Nebraska: Douglas

County seat: Omaha

Omaha Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 30.50%

30.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $265,000 (#225 lowest of 590 counties)

$265,000 (#225 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $66,274 vs.

$66,274 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $72,144

$72,144 County population: 582,638

Nevada: Clark

County seat: Las Vegas

Las Vegas Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 45.20%

45.20% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $428,000 (#462 lowest of 590 counties)

$428,000 (#462 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $61,503 vs.

$61,503 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $99,270

$99,270 County population: 2,265,926

New Hampshire: Hillsborough

County seat: Nashua

Nashua Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 45.80%

45.80% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $467,336 (#485 lowest of 590 counties)

$467,336 (#485 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $76,427 vs.

$76,427 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $125,048

$125,048 County population: 422,733

New Jersey (20% down, 28% expenses): Cumberland

County seat: Bridgeton

Bridgeton Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 27.80%

27.80% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $193,300 (#93 lowest of 590 counties)

$193,300 (#93 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $55,354 vs.

$55,354 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $55,053

$55,053 County population: 153,588

New Mexico: San Juan

County seat: Aztec

Aztec Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 27.10%

27.10% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $223,521 (#157 lowest of 590 counties)

$223,521 (#157 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $53,638 vs.

$53,638 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $51,881

$51,881 County population: 121,798

New York: Oswego

County seat: Oswego

Oswego Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 14.70%

14.70% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $124,250 (#9 lowest of 590 counties)

$124,250 (#9 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $59,579 vs.

$59,579 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $31,301

$31,301 County population: 118,037

North Carolina: Robeson

County seat: Lumberton

Lumberton Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 14.50%

14.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $96,020 (#3 lowest of 590 counties)

$96,020 (#3 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $43,979 vs.

$43,979 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $22,747

$22,747 County population: 117,573

North Dakota: Cass

County seat: Fargo

Fargo Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 31.20%

31.20% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $275,000 (#240 lowest of 590 counties)

$275,000 (#240 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $63,869 vs.

$63,869 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $71,124

$71,124 County population: 186,328

Ohio: Lucas

County seat: Toledo

Toledo Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 16.90%

16.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $133,000 (#16 lowest of 590 counties)

$133,000 (#16 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $59,384 vs.

$59,384 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $35,753

$35,753 County population: 430,014

Oklahoma: Comanche

County seat: Lawton

Lawton Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.00%

18.00% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $124,000 (#8 lowest of 590 counties)

$124,000 (#8 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $47,970 vs.

$47,970 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $30,767

$30,767 County population: 121,777

Oregon: Douglas

County seat: Roseburg

Roseburg Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 38.60%

38.60% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $295,000 (#282 lowest of 590 counties)

$295,000 (#282 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $50,830 vs.

$50,830 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $70,163

$70,163 County population: 111,322

Pennsylvania: Schuylkill

County seat: Pottsville

Pottsville Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 12.10%

12.10% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $86,000 (#2 lowest of 590 counties)

$86,000 (#2 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $52,052 vs.

$52,052 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $22,448

$22,448 County population: 143,201

Rhode Island: Providence

County seat: Providence

Providence Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 41.60%

41.60% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $380,000 (#408 lowest of 590 counties)

$380,000 (#408 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $66,417 vs.

$66,417 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $98,641

$98,641 County population: 657,984

South Carolina: Sumter

County seat: Sumter

Sumter Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.40%

18.40% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $141,500 (#28 lowest of 590 counties)

$141,500 (#28 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $50,063 vs.

$50,063 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $32,859

$32,859 County population: 105,199

Tennessee: Shelby

County seat: Memphis

Memphis Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.30%

17.30% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $166,666 (#60 lowest of 590 counties)

$166,666 (#60 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $68,614 vs.

$68,614 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $42,314

$42,314 County population: 926,440

Texas: Jefferson

County seat: Beaumont

Beaumont Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.50%

18.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $161,250 (#54 lowest of 590 counties)

$161,250 (#54 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $65,611 vs.

$65,611 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $43,264

$43,264 County population: 254,942

Utah: Salt Lake

County seat: Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 45.00%

45.00% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $501,470 (#514 lowest of 590 counties)

$501,470 (#514 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $72,813 vs.

$72,813 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $116,898

$116,898 County population: 1,180,643

Vermont: Chittenden

County seat: Burlington

Burlington Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 45.60%

45.60% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $434,900 (#466 lowest of 590 counties)

$434,900 (#466 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $69,615 vs.

$69,615 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $113,383

$113,383 County population: 168,309

Virginia: Richmond City

County seat: Richmond (independent city)

Richmond (independent city) Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 23.90%

23.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $280,000 (#252 lowest of 590 counties)

$280,000 (#252 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $79,040 vs.

$79,040 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $67,415

$67,415 County population: 227,171

Washington: Cowlitz

County seat: Kelso

Kelso Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 38.60%

38.60% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $360,000 (#385 lowest of 590 counties)

$360,000 (#385 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $63,271 vs.

$63,271 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $87,135

$87,135 County population: 110,621

West Virginia: Kanawha

County seat: Charleston

Charleston Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 16.20%

16.20% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $140,500 (#27 lowest of 590 counties)

$140,500 (#27 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $57,915 vs.

$57,915 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $33,575

$33,575 County population: 179,895

Wisconsin: Fond Du Lac

County seat: Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 25.10%

25.10% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $200,000 (#104 lowest of 590 counties)

$200,000 (#104 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $56,576 vs.

$56,576 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $50,773

$50,773 County population: 104,027

Wyoming: Laramie

County seat: Cheyenne

Cheyenne Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 37.70%

37.70% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $330,000 (#347 lowest of 590 counties)

$330,000 (#347 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $57,811 vs.

$57,811 vs. Annual income needed to buy (20% down, 28% expenses): $77,771

$77,771 County population: 100,316

Home affordability has been a sore subject for some time, as housing prices growth has far outpaced wage growth in recent years. With interest rates near highs not seen in decades, affordability has further worsened. The good news is that in the past two quarters, home affordability has improved, according to real estate data company ATTOM. The bad news is that affordability remains near the worst levels in 15 years as home prices stay close to all-time highs. Here we aim to find the most affordable housing market in each state.