These Cities Have The Cheapest Homes In America

According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller Home Price Index, American prices rose 5.5% in July compared to July last year, putting them at an all-time high. West Coast cities, led by Los Angeles and San Diego, were costly. They rose nationwide to some extent because people with 3% mortgages do not want to sell their homes when current mortgages can carry interest rates as high as 7%.

According to Realtor.com, some markets are still affordable compared to national numbers. A home’s median sale price in the US is $425,000. In several markets, home prices are over $100,000 cheaper based on the same yardstick.

Rochester is among the markets with the lowest median price per home for sales, $282,500. This is even though home values rose 13% year over year in September, which was due to low inventory.

Home prices may be low because Rochester is among America’s most troubled cities. It has a high poverty rate, which is why, among other things, it is ranked No.43 on Wallet Hub’s “Neediest Cities.”

Detroit is another market with very inexpensive homes. According to Realtor.com, a home’s median sale price is $277,000. However, it ranks No. 1 on the WalletHub list.

Although homes may be very cheap in several American metros, those cities tend to be troubled and have high poverty levels.

