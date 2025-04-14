I Used to Be Annoyed By Real Estate Agents, But They Actually Do These 7 Things Really Well Kerkez / iStock via Getty Images

As someone going through the home purchasing process myself, it’s a hard sell on real estate agents. Intermediaries to get what you want always result in some odd behaviors, often bordering on intrusive, pushy, and a bit bossy on how they navigate things. That said, you’ll still want to hire one, as we’re exploring today.

1. Negotiation Power

A good real estate agent knows the value of getting what you’re after. Ultimately, this means you’re hiring a real estate agent for their expertise.

A Practiced Hand

A seasoned real estate agent is going to go to bat when it matters, regardless of whether you’re buying or selling. They know the ins and outs of the field, making them indispensable for getting things done.

2. Handling Inspections

You’re ready to buy a house, but what’s the next big step? Ideally, you’ll want to have an inspector run through and take a look at things.

The Final Stretch

One of the great things about a real estate agent is that good ones will know the best inspectors in your area. This means you’re getting an expert eye over the many issues that can arise when purchasing a home.

3. Make Valuable Connections

It isn’t enough to just buy a home. You might need to do some work for the sake of renovation or decorating your new home. If you’re not experienced in finding good professionals, then you could get a dud.

Getting the Work Done

If you’ve stumbled on the right sort of real estate agent, then they’ve got the scoop on the best vendors in your area. Of course, it is a matter of what needs to be done, but that’s hardly a worry with the right sort of recommendations.

4. Accessibility

There are few fields where you’re expected to be ready at the drop of a hat when a client calls. That said, this is one of the key parts of any good real estate agent: the accessibility and availability of a professional.

Answering the Hard Questions

A solid real estate agent shouldn’t be afraid to answer hard questions, especially if you’re their client. Ultimately, they should be accessible and honest to temper your expectations. They might be a seasoned pro, but they might not be a miracle worker depending on your demands.

5. Handle Scheduling

I trust everyone here has been on someone else’s timetable. Sometimes, people can lose the plot as to who is calling the shots in something like selling a home. Whether it’s meeting with the inspector, lender, or seller, you might have someone trying to set the tempo.

Finding Time

Your time is a valuable commodity, and your realtor knows that. You’re putting your life on hold to buy or sell a house, so the other parties will need to align when it is convenient for everyone involved. Any reasonable realtor is going to handle that for you.

6. Knowing the Local Market

One thing I’ve noticed on my home-buying journey is just how difficult knowing the pricing of areas can be. That isn’t entirely on you to know your area though, especially if you’re a new resident in a state.

Educating a Client

A good real estate agent will guide you through what to expect in terms of pricing and availability in your area. It isn’t always a sure bet, given how unpredictable people are. However, they are an advocate for your desires in a home.

7. Handle the Marketing

Looking to sell a home? I’ve lost track of how many listings I’ve browsed online that completely fall flat when it comes to showing a house’s worth. You don’t need to worry about that with a realtor, though.

An Eye for Detail

A practiced real estate agent is going to have a keen idea of what you need to do to make a house appeal to buyers while giving maximum exposure. You might even benefit from the staging and attention to detail some realtors bring.

The Value of a Good Real Estate Agent

A good realtor is your best friend when it comes to purchasing or selling houses. Sure, you can do it alone, but it puts you at the mercy of everyone else involved in the process. Having someone to advocate, educate, and ultimately champion your desires for home ownership is worth the extra annoyance of involving someone else in the process.

