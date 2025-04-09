I Used to Hate Lawyers, But Now I Appreciate Them For These 8 Reasons insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Do you hate lawyers? There’s plenty to dislike about the profession as a whole, thanks in part to a reputation for chasing ambulances, seeking punitive damages, and a mess of other issues. That said, when you’re trying to navigate the complex world of legal matters, it helps to have a lawyer on your side. Whether you hate lawyers or merely tolerate them, you might want to second-guess those misconceptions as we dive into today’s list.

Expertise in Specific Areas of Law

You might hate lawyers, but you’ll want one on hand when it comes to navigating certain areas of law. Lawyers come specialized in a variety of fields, and you’ll want to leverage that expertise for your benefit.

Navigating the Law

Sadly, most of us aren’t versed in the particulars of the law. No matter your career, it always helps to have someone on hand who can help you understand the ins and outs of legal proceedings and can serve as a liaison to your needs.

You’re Facing Another Attorney

There’s nothing worse for people who hate lawyers than facing another lawyer. Put simply, when you’re on the receiving end of an attorney’s sights, you don’t want to go alone.

Having Someone in Your Corner

Attorneys are used to dealing with other attorneys; that’s just part of the job. It only stands to reason that you’d want to have someone who is well-adjusted to legal matters to represent you in court when dealing with other attorneys.

You Need Expert Testimony

There are all sorts of reasons you’ll need expert testimony. This can come as a matter of course for things like lawsuits, insurance claims, and even criminal cases.

Relying on an Attorney

At the end of the day, even for someone who hates lawyers to the pit of their stomach, having someone who knows how to get expert witnesses and quickly is a blessing.

Paperwork and Other Legal Documents

What do you hate more: lawyers or paperwork? If you’re like me, you’d rather have a root canal than deal with reams and reams of paperwork. That said, this is a common part of any legal proceeding.

The Lesser of Evils

You can keep on with your distaste for attorneys, but having someone to handle the paperwork is worth its weight in gold. Attorneys are used to the reams of paperwork that come with the job, and you get to focus on other matters.

You’ve Got Issues with a Business

Businesses might be considered individuals in the United States, legally at least, but you’d be hard-pressed to measure up to the resources on hand for most organizations. If you’re taking one to court, you’ll want someone in your corner.

The Human Factor

No matter what you’re planning on doing when facing off against a business, whether it’s employment law or a personal injury claim, an attorney is going to help navigate things. Further, they understand that you’re just a person facing off against a corporation, and then they can at least smooth out some of the road bumps that come with the law.

Planning Your Estate

No matter who you are, you’ll die at some point; that’s just a matter of course. Rather than scrawling your last will on a napkin and hoping for the best, you could do right by your loved ones.

Making Sure Things Are Done Right

You might hate lawyers, but you probably have some fondness for your family. Dividing up an estate can be like inviting vultures to an all-you-can-eat buffet. With the right touch, lawyers can make sure you’re doing right by everyone you care about.

You’ve Been Charged with a Crime

You might hate lawyers right now, but imagine if you’re on the wrong side of the law. I’m not here to judge by any means, but this is one area where navigating the harder particulars of the matter is better suited to a professional.

A Fighting Chance

Depending on what you’re charged with, an attorney could be the difference between a lengthy sentence and a much lighter overall punishment. This isn’t like the movies where you’ll get off thanks to a showstopping finale, but having a lawyer makes a substantial difference.

You Need an Advocate

Who hasn’t been in a car accident? At some point, whether you hate lawyers or not, you’ll have to navigate dealing with insurance companies. Dealing with the company directly can be a pain and may result in lesser financial reimbursement for damages.

Navigating Insurance Claims

A lawyer can readily navigate the more difficult aspects of an insurance claim. It might be pricey at the start, but it certainly beats getting the minimum expected amount from an insurance company in your time of need.

