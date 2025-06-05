Real estate is the most common and most lucrative side hustle - is now the time to jump in? Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s for extra income or to set yourself up for a new career, many people are taking advantage of the side hustle era. According to multiple reports, roughly half of all millennials and Gen Z are actively engaged in some kind of side hustle in 2025.

Key Points There is every reason to believe a real estate side hustle could be for you.

Side hustles continue to grow as people need additional income to offset growing expenses.

The hope is that real estate can grow into a full-time job.

Earn up to 3.8% on your money today (and get a cash bonus); click here to see how. (Sponsored)

Among the most popular side hustles, real estate has proven to be a lucrative opportunity for earning extra money. Some reports indicate you can make, on average, around $29,000 per year with real estate. This is equivalent to around $90 per hour, which is more than people typically earn in full-time roles.

Given the current state of the market, this average earning has many people asking, is now the ideal time to jump into real estate?

No Bad Time

On the surface, there is no “bad” time to get into real estate. Instead, you have to quickly factor in whether the market is performing well or poorly, and how that might influence what you earn. In Florida, the real estate market currently has more sellers than buyers, making it more challenging for realtors to earn a living.

However, this doesn’t mean that homes are not selling, so there is plenty of reason to believe that you can get into this field and make money. The good news is that you don’t have to work a lot, or at least 40 hours per week, to make a good amount of money as a side hustle.

There is no doubt that people will continue to invest in real estate, which means there is a growing need for professionals to help them find suitable properties. Real estate has long been one of the most effective ways to grow wealth, and this means there will always be a demand for the realtor profession.

Benefits of Real Estate

Along with the income potential, there is no question that real estate offers some other fantastic benefits as a side hustle.

At the very top of anyone’s list is likely to be a flexible schedule, as this is not a typical 9-to-5 career. Yes, real estate can be demanding, but realtors can set their own schedules. This is especially beneficial for individuals with other jobs who are pursuing real estate as a side hustle. You can set up showings or spend time with clients when you are not working your primary job.

If you are a realtor with children, you have the flexibility to ensure you are there for any important events. Spending more time with family makes real estate a very welcome side hustle.

Additionally, as the business owner, how much you sell and earn is entirely up to you. The more you work and the more clients you have, the more you can earn. If you just want to do a few clients a month as a side hustle, you can do exactly that.

Real estate can also be a great idea if you are a people person and enjoy the opportunity to meet a diverse range of people from various backgrounds. Whether it’s a first-time homebuyer or someone who is looking for their seventh investment property, you will have a chance to meet and work with all of them.

The final major reason to consider real estate as a side hustle is that you have complete control over your own growth. Your financial gains from real estate are very much based on the effort you can and will put into this as a side hustle. All you have to do is pass the licensing exam after studying, and likely within three months, you’re ready to tackle your first home sale.

Should You Jump Into Real Estate

If it seems like you are seeing a different realtor’s picture at every bus stop, it’s likely because you are. The market is inundated with realtors as a profession, so the competition for new clients and sales is high. However, if you have the means to acquire clients, whether through cold calls or networking, there is every reason to believe that you can generate some income.

How much you earn is entirely up to you, but you might find that real estate quickly becomes a full-time profession. The hope, starting out, is that you will have the opportunity to gain new clients. With a growing client list, you can gradually become one of the individuals who can earn upwards of $29,000 per year as a side hustle real estate agent.