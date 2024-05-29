Cities Where 65+ Households Outearn Younger Households FatCamera / E+ via Getty Images

Generally, households headed by 65 years and older people — most of whom are retirees — have lower incomes than households headed by younger workers. For example, the median income of 65+ households nationwide is $54,699, while the median income of households headed by 25 to 44 year olds is a much higher $83,505. This, however, is not true across the board, and there are some cities where older adult households outearn younger worker households.

To determine the cities where 65 and older citizens outearn younger workers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data on age and employment status from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Cities, towns and census-designated places were ranked based on the ratio of median household income for householders 65 years and over to the median household income for householders aged 25 to 44 years. Supplemental data on the percentage of the population that is 65 years and over is also from the 2022 ACS. Only cities, towns, and CDPs with at least 50,000 residents were considered.

While nationwide 65+ householders earn 35% less of the income earned by 25 to 44 householders, in the cities on the list, households with older adults earn between about 1% to 47% more than younger households. There could be several reasons for this, including older adults continuing to work past retirement age and earning higher wages. Indeed, in 15 of the 25 cities on the list, a higher percentage of the 65 and older population is in the workforce than the national average of 18.7%. (Also see, Cities Where the Most Seniors Are Still Working.)

There is an interesting mix of cities on the list. They include college towns, Florida retirement communities, and Midwest Rust Belt cities. It could be that in some of these cities, strong pension packages are helping boost incomes of the 65+ households. And of course, some retirement communities attract more affluent retirees. Although, notwithstanding retirement communities, the share of the 65+ population in the cities on the list tends to be smaller than the 16.5% share nationwide.

25. Jackson, TN

Median household income, 65 years and over: $46,803

$46,803 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $46,409

$46,409 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 19.9%

19.9% Pct. population 65 years and over: 15.1%

15.1% Total population: 67,993

24. Lynchburg, VA

Median household income, 65 years and over: $53,438

$53,438 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $52,955

$52,955 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 15.4%

15.4% Pct. population 65 years and over: 14.3%

14.3% Total population: 79,166

23. Highland, CA

Median household income, 65 years and over: $68,238

$68,238 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $67,470

$67,470 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 16.3%

16.3% Pct. population 65 years and over: 10.9%

10.9% Total population: 56,789

22. Champaign, IL

Median household income, 65 years and over: $63,059

$63,059 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $61,947

$61,947 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 20.8%

20.8% Pct. population 65 years and over: 11.1%

11.1% Total population: 88,628

21. Carmichael, CA

Median household income, 65 years and over: $75,888

$75,888 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $74,267

$74,267 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 17.2%

17.2% Pct. population 65 years and over: 20.3%

20.3% Total population: 78,144

20. Baton Rouge, LA

Median household income, 65 years and over: $52,256

$52,256 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $51,130

$51,130 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 22.0%

22.0% Pct. population 65 years and over: 14.3%

14.3% Total population: 225,500

19. Terre Haute, IN

Median household income, 65 years and over: $42,234

$42,234 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $41,210

$41,210 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 16.2%

16.2% Pct. population 65 years and over: 15.9%

15.9% Total population: 58,599

18. Tallahassee, FL

Median household income, 65 years and over: $61,179

$61,179 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $59,004

$59,004 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 22.6%

22.6% Pct. population 65 years and over: 11.2%

11.2% Total population: 198,259

17. Bethesda, MD

Median household income, 65 years and over: $161,932

$161,932 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $155,458

$155,458 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 31.7%

31.7% Pct. population 65 years and over: 18.7%

18.7% Total population: 66,316

16. Davis, CA

Median household income, 65 years and over: $103,115

$103,115 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $98,824

$98,824 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 17.6%

17.6% Pct. population 65 years and over: 13.3%

13.3% Total population: 67,203

15. Galveston, TX

Median household income, 65 years and over: $56,411

$56,411 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $53,624

$53,624 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 20.9%

20.9% Pct. population 65 years and over: 19.1%

19.1% Total population: 53,265

14. Florence-Graham, CA

Median household income, 65 years and over: $50,164

$50,164 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $47,203

$47,203 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 14.7%

14.7% Pct. population 65 years and over: 8.0%

8.0% Total population: 63,132

13. Hempstead, NY

Median household income, 65 years and over: $66,619

$66,619 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $60,875

$60,875 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 20.2%

20.2% Pct. population 65 years and over: 12.0%

12.0% Total population: 58,557

12. College Station, TX

Median household income, 65 years and over: $75,884

$75,884 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $69,146

$69,146 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 20.8%

20.8% Pct. population 65 years and over: 6.8%

6.8% Total population: 120,451

11. Manhattan, KS

Median household income, 65 years and over: $70,608

$70,608 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $63,462

$63,462 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 24.1%

24.1% Pct. population 65 years and over: 9.4%

9.4% Total population: 54,287

10. Ames, IA

Median household income, 65 years and over: $70,816

$70,816 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $63,577

$63,577 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 19.0%

19.0% Pct. population 65 years and over: 10.5%

10.5% Total population: 66,265

9. Poinciana, FL

Median household income, 65 years and over: $61,163

$61,163 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $54,511

$54,511 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 13.5%

13.5% Pct. population 65 years and over: 19.6%

19.6% Total population: 69,311

8. Youngstown, OH

Median household income, 65 years and over: $36,474

$36,474 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $31,361

$31,361 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 20.7%

20.7% Pct. population 65 years and over: 17.8%

17.8% Total population: 60,048

7. Bonita Springs, FL

Median household income, 65 years and over: $86,110

$86,110 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $73,796

$73,796 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 14.0%

14.0% Pct. population 65 years and over: 41.3%

41.3% Total population: 53,945

6. Auburn, AL

Median household income, 65 years and over: $68,795

$68,795 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $58,646

$58,646 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 20.2%

20.2% Pct. population 65 years and over: 8.7%

8.7% Total population: 76,660

5. Plainfield, NJ

Median household income, 65 years and over: $68,005

$68,005 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $57,018

$57,018 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 27.7%

27.7% Pct. population 65 years and over: 10.8%

10.8% Total population: 54,358

4. Flint, MI

Median household income, 65 years and over: $36,988

$36,988 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $30,240

$30,240 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 13.9%

13.9% Pct. population 65 years and over: 13.5%

13.5% Total population: 81,863

3. Bloomington, IN

Median household income, 65 years and over: $70,041

$70,041 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $52,632

$52,632 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 23.4%

23.4% Pct. population 65 years and over: 10.7%

10.7% Total population: 79,006

2. Gary, IN

Median household income, 65 years and over: $40,752

$40,752 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $30,616

$30,616 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 13.3%



13.3% Pct. population 65 years and over: 18.5%

18.5% Total population: 69,136

1. Chapel Hill, NC

Median household income, 65 years and over: $112,328

$112,328 Median household income, 25 to 44 years: $76,328

$76,328 Pct. of 65 and over in the labor force: 21.6%



21.6% Pct. population 65 years and over: 11.9%

11.9% Total population: 58,919

There is a reason younger workers are encouraged to open retirement accounts and contribute to them regularly. Most such accounts come with some sort of tax benefits that help lower or defer taxes during the high earning years to retirement — when earnings are supposedly lower. But what if earnings during retirement are not necessarily lower? 24/7 Wall St. wanted to find whether there are any cities where such an outcome could be possible. Between possibly working in retirement, getting Social Security, and perhaps having a generous pension plan, income could indeed skew to the later years in some places.