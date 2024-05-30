These are HSA-Eligible Expenses This Year erdikocak / iStock via Getty Images

Health savings accounts (HSA) can help you sock away money for various medical expenses, while benefiting from distinct tax breaks.

In fact, you can withdraw money from an HSA to cover any qualified medical expense tax-free. The IRS defines qualified medical expenses.

What are HSA-eligible expenses?

HSA qualified medical expenses currently cover a wide range of medical, dental, vision, and prescription costs.

Here are some examples.

Medical

Acupuncture

Acid controllers

Alcoholism treatment

Allergy and sinus medicine

Ambulance

Anti-diarrheals

Anti-gas products

Anti-itch and insect bite

Anti-parasitic treatments

Baby rash ointments/creams

Birth control

Body scans

Braille books and magazines

Breast pumps and lactation supplies

Chiropractor

Co-insurance (medical, dental or vision)

Co-payments

Cold sore remedies

Cough, cold and flu

Crutches or canes

Deductibles

Diabetic supplies

Diagnostic services

Digestive aids

Drug addiction treatment

Feminine anti-fungal/anti-itch

Fertility enhancements

Flu shots

Guide dogs or other service animals

Hearing aids and batteries

Hemorrhoidal preps

Hospital services

Insulin

Laboratory fees

Lamaze classes

Laxatives

Learning disability treatments

Menstrual care products

Mastectomy-related special bras

Medical equipment and repairs

Medical monitoring and testing devices

Medical supplies

Motion sickness

Nursing services

OB/GYN

Office visits

Oxygen

Pain relievers (for example, aspirin)

Physical exams

Physical therapy

Pregnancy tests (over-the-counter)

Prescription drugs

Prosthesis

Psychiatric care

Reconstructive surgery following

Respiratory treatments

Mastectomy

Sleep aids and sedatives

Smoking cessation (programs/drugs)

Speech therapy

Sterilization

Stomach remedies

Surgery

Transportation, parking and related

Travel expenses

(essential to receive medical care; subject to IRS limits)

Vaccinations

Vasectomy

Weight loss program and/or drugs

(if prescribed by a physician to treat a specific medical condition)

Wheelchair

X-ray fees

Dental

Braces

Dentures

Exams

Extractions

Fillings

Teeth cleaning

X-rays

Vision

Contact lenses

Examinations and glasses

Laser eye surgery

Reading glasses (over-the-counter)

It’s important to note that the IRS can change its list of qualified medical expenses at any time. You can find the latest details by reviewing the latest IRS Publication 502.

Some HSA-eligible expenses also require a doctor’s diagnosis. So be sure to contact your HSA provider for the latest information as well.

What aren’t HSA-eligible expenses?

While qualified medical expenses as defined by the IRS cover a wide range of services, it doesn’t include all treatments you may need.

Here are some examples.

Cosmetic procedures, unless they correct a deformity or treat an underlying medical condition

Employment-related physical exams

Funeral expenses

Health insurance premiums, unless you have COBRA continuation coverage or receive unemployment benefits

Imported medications that aren’t FDA-approved

Infant formula, even when the mother can’t breastfeed

Late payment charges and missed appointment fees

Life insurance premiums

Long-term disability premiums

Marijuana, even if it’s prescribed by a doctor

Also, keep in mind that withdraws for non-qualified medical expenses would trigger ordinary income tax on the distribution and a 20% penalty.

How does an HSA work?

To be eligible for an HSA, you need to be covered by a high-deductible health plan (HDHP).

You may be able to open an HSA through your employer. But you can also open an account through a financial institution like Schwab or Fidelity.

Many financial institutions allow you to invest in an HSA much like you’d invest in an individual retirement account (IRA.) This means you could invest your HSA dollars in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed for long-term growth.

Why this matters

If you’re eligible for an HSA, it can help you cover unexpected medical expenses and get some tax breaks. But in order to make the most out of HSA tax benefits, you need to use your HSA funds on qualified medical expenses, as defined by the IRS. So we compiled this guide for you. But be aware that the IRS can change its list of qualified medical expenses at any time. So make sure you review the latest version of Publication 502.

