How Does an HSA Work, Actually? everydayplus / Shutterstock.com

A health savings account (HSA) helps you save for future medical expenses, while offering distinct tax breaks. In fact, many financial experts consider it one of the most tax-advantaged savings accounts out there.

Here are the key HSA tax benefits.

Contributions are tax-deductible

Savings in an HSA grow tax free

Withdraws or distributions from HSAs are tax-free if used to cover qualified medical expenses

However, using your HSA distributions on anything that’s not a qualified medical expense before age 65 would hit you with a 20% penalty on the distribution in addition to ordinary income tax.

HSA eligibility requirements

Source: Nudphon Phuengsuwan / Shutterstock.com

Before you can open an HSA, you need to have a high-deductible health plan (HDHP). For 2024, the annual deductible minimum is $1,600 for individual coverage or $3,200 for family coverage.

So check with your health plan provider to make sure your HDHP meets the requirements to be paired with an HSA.

And if you qualify and you’re interested in opening an HSA, there are a few ways to do so.

How to open an HSA

Source: create jobs 51 / Shutterstock.com

Some employers offer HSAs as part of their health and savings benefits options. But don’t worry if yours doesn’t. You can open an HSA through various financial institutions like Fidelity and Schwab.

Many HSA providers let you contribute to an HSA much like you’d do to an individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k). So you may be able to invest your HSA in the following.

Mutual funds

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

Fixed-interest accounts

Stocks

What are HSA qualified expenses

Source: Juanmonino / E+ via Getty Images

Withdrawals from HSAs are tax-free if used on qualified medical expenses as defined by the IRS. HSA eligible medical expenses cover a wide range of medical, dental, and prescription costs.

Examples include the following.

Medical

Acupuncture

Acid controllers

Alcoholism treatment

Allergy and sinus medicine

Ambulance

Anti-diarrheals

Anti-gas products

Anti-itch and insect bite

Anti-parasitic treatments

Baby rash ointments/creams

Birth control

Body scans

Breast pumps and lactation supplies

Chiropractor

Co-insurance (medical, dental or vision)

Co-payments

Deductibles

Diabetic supplies

Diagnostic services

Drug addiction treatment

Feminine anti-fungal/anti-itch

Fertility enhancements

Flu shots

Guide dogs or other service animals

Hearing aids and batteries

Insulin

Laboratory fees

Learning disability treatments

Menstrual care products

Medical equipment and repairs

Medical monitoring and testing devices

Nursing services

OB/GYN

Office visits

Oxygen

Physical exams

Physical therapy

Pregnancy tests (over-the-counter)

Prescription drugs

Prosthesis

Psychiatric care

Reconstructive surgery following

Respiratory treatments

Mastectomy

Sleep aids and sedatives

Smoking cessation (programs/drugs)

Speech therapy

Sterilization

Stomach remedies

Surgery

Vaccinations

X-ray fees

Dental

Braces

Dentures

Exams

Extractions

Fillings

Teeth cleaning

X-rays

Vision

Contact lenses

Examinations and glasses

Laser eye surgery

Reading glasses (over-the-counter)

For a complete list of qualified medical expenses, see the most current version of IRS Publication 502. Keep in mind this list is subject to change at the discretion of the IRS.

HSA retirement benefits

Source: Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

When you reach the age of 65, you can withdraw money from an HSA penalty-free. But you’d still owe ordinary income taxes on the distribution. Still, it’s a benefit that can help you use an HSA to supplement an IRA or 401(k) in retirement.

To make the most out of your HSA as a retirement savings tool, you should aim to max out your HSA if you can. Each year, the IRS sets contribution limits to HSAs.

Here are the HSA contribution limits for 2024.

$4,150 for individual coverage

$8,300 for family coverage

In addition, HSAs allow catch-up contributions for those aged 55 and older, who can contribute an additional $1,000 in 2024.

Why this matters

Source: fizkes / Shutterstock.com

HSAs are effective health savings tools that can also help you in retirement. But there are some key points you should know to make sure this is the right option for you. So we built this guide to help you learn more about HSAs, as well as their benefits and rules.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.