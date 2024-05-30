How Do Distributions Work From an HSA? Juanmonino / E+ via Getty Images

Health savings account (HSA) distributions are tax-free as long as they cover qualified medical expenses, as defined by the IRS. However, you need to understand some rules to avoid penalties for making non-qualified distributions.

What is an HSA distribution?

An HSA distribution is a withdrawal made from your HSA. It can be a debit card transaction, a check, or funds transferred from the HSA to another account.

It can also be in the form of receipts sent to your HSA provider for reimbursements from your HSA.

When distributions are used to pay for qualified medical expenses, they are tax-free. Qualified medical expenses cover a wide range of medical, dental, and prescription costs.

These can include the following.

Medical

Acupuncture

Acid controllers

Alcoholism treatment

Allergy and sinus medicine

Ambulance

Anti-diarrheals

Anti-gas products

Anti-itch and insect bite

Anti-parasitic treatments

Baby rash ointments/creams

Birth control

Body scans

Braille books and magazines

Breast pumps and lactation supplies

Chiropractor

Co-insurance (medical, dental or vision)

Co-payments

Cold sore remedies

Cough, cold and flu

Crutches or canes

Deductibles

Diabetic supplies

Diagnostic services

Digestive aids

Drug addiction treatment

Feminine anti-fungal/anti-itch

Fertility enhancements

Flu shots

Guide dogs or other service animals

Hearing aids and batteries

Hemorrhoidal preps

Hospital services

Insulin

Laboratory fees

Lamaze classes

Laxatives

Learning disability treatments

Menstrual care products

Mastectomy-related special bras

Medical equipment and repairs

Medical monitoring and testing devices

Medical supplies

Motion sickness

Nursing services

OB/GYN

Office visits

Oxygen

Pain relievers (for example, aspirin)

Physical exams

Physical therapy

Pregnancy tests (over-the-counter)

Prescription drugs

Prosthesis

Psychiatric care

Reconstructive surgery following

Respiratory treatments

Mastectomy

Sleep aids and sedatives

Smoking cessation (programs/drugs)

Speech therapy

Sterilization

Stomach remedies

Surgery

Transportation, parking and related

Travel expenses

(essential to receive medical care; subject to IRS limits)

Vaccinations

Vasectomy

Weight loss program and/or drugs

(if prescribed by a physician to treat a specific medical condition)

Wheelchair

X-ray fees

Dental

Braces

Dentures

Exams

Extractions

Fillings

Teeth cleaning

X-rays

Vision

Contact lenses

Examinations and glasses

Laser eye surgery

Reading glasses (over-the-counter)

But be aware that the IRS can change its list of qualified medical expenses at any time. You can find the latest details by accessing the current version of Publication 502.

However, distributions made for non-qualified medical expenses – anything other than a qualified expense – will trigger ordinary income tax on the distribution and a 20% penalty.

Reporting HSA contributions

All types of HSA distributions need to be reported to the IRS. Whenever you make a withdrawal from your HSA, your HSA provider, custodian or trustee makes an IRS Form 1099-SA. This details your contributions and any distributions for the year.

The trustee or custodian then sends a copy of Form 1099-SA to you and the IRS. You must then use the data on that form to complete IRS Form 8889. You’d include this with your Form 1040 when you file your taxes.

How does an HSA work?

HSAs can be very effective because of their tax benefits. Contributions to an HSA are tax deductible. The money in an HSA grows tax-free. And withdrawals are tax-free as long as they cover qualified medical expenses.

Some employers offer HSAs as part of their benefits packages. But you can also open an HSA through many banks and financial institutions. Some providers also let you contribute to an HSA similarly to how you’d contribute to an individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k) plan. You can use your HSA to invest in securities like mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Or you can invest in a fixed-interest HSA account.

And when you reach age 65, you can use HSA distributions on anything penalty-free. However, you’d still owe ordinary income tax on the withdrawal if you use it on a non-qualified expense. But it’s still a perk that helps make HSAs effective retirement planning tools.

And in order to be eligible for an HSA, you’d need to pair it with a high-deductible health plan (HDHP). For 2024, that annual deductible minimum is $1,600 for individual coverage or $3,200 for a family coverage.

Why this matters

HSA distributions are tax-free when you use the funds on qualified healthcare expenses. But use them for anything else, and you’d face serious tax consequences. So it’s important to understand how distributions work and how to report them to the IRS. To make this simpler, we prepared this guide.