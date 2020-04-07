Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BHP, Disney, EA, Gilead, Immunomedics, KeyCorp, Peloton, Shopify, Sunnova, Take-Two and More Jon C. Ogg

Stocks surged higher by 7% to 8% on Monday and the buying frenzy was continuing on Tuesday with S&P 500 futures up nearly 3%. Even though the raging bull market turned into a roaring bear market over the course of a month, the market has recovered handily from the lows. Many investors are looking for new ideas and still trying to figure out how to be best positioned for the rest of 2020.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week. Our goal is to find new ideas for long-term investors and short-term traders alike. Many upgrades, downgrades, reiterations and initiations take place regardless of the volatile daily market gyrations. Some analyst calls cover stocks to buy while others cover stocks to sell or avoid.

In recent weeks, many analysts have handily lowered their target prices to deal with a new recessionary environment, but there are still many traditional upgrades and reiterations, as if the economy wasn’t really been turned upside-down. Remember, no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Consensus analyst target prices are from Refinitiv. These are the top analyst calls tracked for Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) was started with an Overweight rating and a $75 price target at Wells Fargo.

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) was named as the Bull of the Day at Zacks, which said that if you are looking for a stock that has not seen that much of a bounce in the early days of the recovery, look here. Shares most recently closed at $16.35, with a consensus price target of $28.00.

BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) was raised to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) was raised to Buy from Hold but the price target was lowered to $180 from $210 (versus a $142.26 prior close, after a 7.6% gain) at UBS. It had a $183.33 consensus price target ahead of the call.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) was started with an Equal Weight rating and a $120 price target at Wells Fargo.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) was reiterated as Overweight and its price target was raised to $86 from $78 (versus a $77.73 close) at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) closed up almost 100% at $18.78 on Monday after positive breast cancer study news. H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target up to $34 from $31.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) was added to the Wedbush Best Ideas List due to the bank being better positioned than most of its peers to deal with low rates. The firm has an Outperform rating and $13 price target, and shares closed at $9.95 on Monday.

Manpower Group Inc. (NYSE: MAN) was named as the Zacks Bear of the Day stock. The firm said that this staffing name is down for obvious reasons, so is it time to dig a little deeper. Shares last closed at $58.75 and have a consensus price target of $70.55.