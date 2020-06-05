5 biggest tech polluters, U.S. falls in green rankings, and climate's inequality problem 24/7

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

Black lives matter. Black journalists’ lives matter. Journalists’ lives matter.

The inequality and institutional racism that leaks into every aspect of American society places a greater load on blacks and other minorities during recessions and pandemics. Climate change is no different. We can’t work together to adapt to the coming changes if we aren’t together.

One of the many horrifying aspects of the protests this week and the reaction of authorities was that journalists were attacked while doing their jobs — from both sides, by cops and protesters. This is a direct result of President Trump’s war on the media and an ominous warning for the tumultuous five months leading up to Election Day. It cannot stand. Journalists are not perfect. Protesters are not perfect. Police, as we’ve seen in such awful video examples, are nowhere near perfect. America needs all three to be America.

Climate change takes a back seat in the face of immediate assaults on society, like racial conflict, viruses or authoritarianism. But it is still in the car. On this 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, we at Callaway Climate Insights stand with all those who want to create a better world for their children and anyone who seeks equality and fairness in any society.

The insights and analysis below are dedicated to those inspired to creating that world. Until black lives, journalists’ lives, and all lives, matter — no lives matter.

ZEUS: Shaky markets unprepared for climate risk

. . . . One of the more striking surprises this week as the protests raged through the U.S. was how little they affected financial markets. While some would argue there is little long-term financial impact by the shut stores and curfews, and that progress in the battle against Covid-19 was a bigger deal, it might also be that the lack of emotion in market forces leaves them ill-equipped to prepare for disasters and tragedies.

Markets move up or down — until they don’t. It’s usually triggered by an event. In the climate change space, that is a risky way to operate. Despite movement by banks and investors to develop standards to measure climate risk on markets, sectors, and even individual companies, the markets remain woefully unprepared for what’s to come. . . .

. . . . Kind of like these homeowners in Norway yesterday. Just saying.

5 biggest tech greenhouse gas emitters

. . . . The carbon offset market allows companies to purchase credits toward green projects to offset their greenhouse gas emissions. But those emissions still exist. Mark Hulbert explains why we should focus on a company’s gross emissions, and shows how those stack up in our largest tech companies, such as Amazon and Microsoft, all members of some ESG funds in one way or another . . . .

