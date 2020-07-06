Bing COVID-19 Tracker 7/6/2020 (6:55 AM) Top Four States Move To Top Four Based On Cases Douglas A. McIntyre

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 11,419,529, a large surge of 326,347. The global increase was the largest on record, according to the World Health Organization. In most days for over a week, the number has been higher by 100,000. The WHO has warned these numbers will continue to rise rapidly.

The focus of the spread moved away from Europe weeks ago, And, it appeared the U.S. would drop off the list of nations with rapidly rising confirmed cases. The large hotspots had moved to Russia, India, Brazil, Peru, and Chile where total confirmed cases soared.

However, the U.S. total has recently added to this large global surge and America has become a major hotspot again. The American jump has become much worse during the past several days since the disease moved from the badly battered Northeast and Michigan and Illinois to states in the south and west.

Active cases worldwide are up to 4,724,020. These are 42% of the total global confirmed cases. The recovered case count is 6,161,729, up 271,677. The positive difference between the numbers of recovered cases and active cases worldwide has shown improvement. It has moved above a difference of 1.4 million, one of the few good signs as the pandemic’s spread continues.

Global fatal cases have hit 533,780, a particularly large increase of 8,289 compared to recent days. At the current pace, the figure still could move above 600,000 by late July.

As noted, the acceleration of the spread of the disease worldwide is to a significant extent because of an explosion of confirmed cases in America. The increase in the U.S. has been by more than 40,000 confirmed cases in each of the last few days, and on two days topped 50,000. Today, the increase in confirmed cases was a staggering 72,351. Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the increase could soon top 100,000 per day.

Total confirmed cases in the United States, the hardest-hit nation, have reached 2,932,047. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) commented that the actual U.S. case figure may be above 20 million and many of these people have no symptoms. The official U.S. confirmed case count is 23% of the world’s total.

Several large states are responsible for the U.S. swell in confirmed cases, including the three largest by population: California, Texas, and Florida. These three states have about 26% of the total U.S. population. Increases are not isolated to these states though. The numbers of confirmed cases are also rising quickly in Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, Kansas, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. There is a worry that the extent of the very widespread number of new cases geographically could bring another sharp rise in states hit early. This would include New York, the hardest-hit state.

Active U.S. COVID-19 cases number 1,918,929. and recovered cases have reached 878,748, up 13,752. It remains a bad sign that the active case count is so much higher than that of recovered ones. American coronavirus fatalities have hit 131,948, up 399.

One theory suggests that American deaths will pick up in the coming weeks as confirmed cases have risen sharply. There can be a lag of as much as two weeks between when a person becomes infected and when serious symptoms arise. The number of asymptomatic cases in America may be well into the millions as well. That means much of the spread is hard to track.

Four Largest States Now Have Four Largest Counts Of Confirmed Cases

Until recently, the four largest states by population were not the four largest based on confirmed cases. Other than New York State, the very top of the list included states hit hard and early. Among these were Illinois, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

The order of states based on confirmed cases has changed due to surges in California, Florida, and Texas.

New York remains the hardest-hit state based on confirmed cases and deaths, but the rise in these numbers has slowed. It has 397,131 confirmed cases and 24,896 deaths. It is the fourth largest state in the country, as measured by the population at 19,453,561.

The largest state based on population now has the second-highest number of confirmed cases. California, with a population of 39,512,223 is home to 12% of Americans. It has confirmed cases of 260,155 and 6,331 deaths.

Florida, which ranks third among all states based on population at 21,477,737, also ranks third in confirmed cases at 200,111. Its death count is 3,731.

Texas, the second-largest state based on population at 28,995,881 ranks fourth in confirmed cases at 195,239. Deaths stand at 2,637.

Texas, California, and Florida are not likely to match New York in confirmed cases or deaths. Among the theories about why this is true is the huge number of cases and deaths in New York City. New York State was also home to a large number of deaths among older people who lived in nursing homes. So far, there is no evidence of this sort of surge in the other three states.

India Moves Ahead Of Russia

India passed Russia in terms of confirmed cases and is behind only the U.S. and Brazil. Confirmed cases in India are 697,836. Deaths are 19,700. India’s figure could be low because of the lack of a medical system that can provide reliable data.

Russia’s confirmed case count is 681,251. Deaths are 10,161.

The figures for these four countries are likely to stay well ahead of other countries in the world. Peru ranks fifth in confirmed cases as 302,718, less than half of Russia’s total.