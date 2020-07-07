BofA Securities Out With Top High-Conviction Stocks to Buy for Q3 Lee Jackson

As the markets have raced back to near historic highs, it is important to remember that much of the record-breaking performance from not only this year, but over the past five years, has been driven by the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google). With the market clearly close to or at full value again, it makes sense to look to areas where alpha can be generated for the rest of 2020.

BofA Securities is out with its top picks for the third quarter. The firm has eight that are rated Buy and two ranked Underperform, which could be attractive for those looking for short-sale ideas. The report noted this:

In this report, we introduce our latest Top 10 short-term stock recommendations for the quarter ahead. These high conviction ideas are based on our views of potential significant market and business-related catalysts that we think will affect these stocks in the quarter. Ideas will generally remain on the list through the quarter unless coverage is dropped or the recommendation changes. Any security that is removed will not be replaced.



Here are the eight Buy-rated stocks.

Apple

This technology giant has been on a roll since the sell-off, but there are some concerns on forward iPhone demand. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics and computers, and has developed its own proprietary iOS and Mac OS X operating systems and related software platform/ecosystem.

Revenues are derived principally from the iPhone line of smartphones, hardware sales of the Macintosh family of notebook and desktop computers, iPad tablets and iPod portable digital music players. The company also realizes revenue from software, peripherals, digital media and services.

Shareholders receive a 1.45% dividend. BofA Securities has a $390 price target on the shares, and the Wall Street consensus target is $318.84. Apple stock closed trading most recently at $373.85.

Fiserv

This solid financial tech play has good upside to the BofA Securities price target. Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service and other products; and various network solutions and security and risk and fraud management solutions.

The Payments and Industry Products segment offers electronic bill payment and presentment services; internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

BofA Securities has set a $120 price objective, while the consensus price target is $122.32. Fiserv was last seen trading at $98.11.

Fortiv

This is an under-the-radar mid-cap idea. Fortiv Corp. (NYSE: FTV) designs, develops, manufactures, markets and services professional and engineered products, software and services worldwide.

Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical and compliance services; and software, data analytics and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining and health care applications, as well as environmental, health and safety applications.

The BofA Securities price target is $76, above the $73.69 consensus target. Fortiv stock closed at $69.15 a share.

Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ: KHC) was formed almost five years ago via the merger of H.J. Heinz and Kraft Foods. The company is a leading global food company with $29 billion of annual revenues generated by well-known brands such as Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Meyer and Maxwell House. The company is the third-largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America and derives 76% of revenues from that market and 24% from International.