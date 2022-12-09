7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Interest Rates Surprisingly Have Plunged

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies and his massive portfolio of public and private holdings, he remains one of the preeminent investors in the entire world.



Even though the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates at a breakneck pace this year, yields for the 10-year note and the benchmark 30-year bond are back to levels seen in early September, with only the short end of the Treasury curve above the 4% level. While attractive for senior citizens who need very safe bonds with no risk of principal loss, this is a poor idea for those who have a longer investing time horizon.

We decided to screen the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio looking for the highest-yielding stock holdings and found seven top stocks that not only make sense for growth and income investors but also look like good ideas for 2023, when we may see a new bull market by the summer.



Trading this market has become difficult. With algorithm program trading often skewing performance, the Buffett way may be the best way to go now. All seven of these high-yielding winners are Buy rated across Wall Street. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Ally Financial

The bank with no buildings is poised to have a very solid fourth quarter and 2023. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company that provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada.

Its Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and vehicle-remarketing services.



The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contracts and guaranteed asset protection products, and it underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers’ vehicle inventory.

The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings.