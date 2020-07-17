Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Cloudflare, Dell, Lending Tree, Netflix, Tractor Supply, Twilio, Under Armour and More Lee Jackson

The futures traded modestly higher on Friday morning, as another volatile week on Wall Street is almost over. While many earnings reports have been positive, companies that disappoint are being hit hard. Despite the solid start, this earnings season is expected to be the worst year-over-year comparison since the Great Recession.

With an election coming up, and with what is still a very deep recession, investors should be considering how they want their assets positioned for the second half of 2020 and as 2021 comes into focus.

These are the top analyst calls we have seen on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was named as the Bull of the Day at Zacks, which said that AMD has been one of the biggest success stories in the semiconductor space over the past five years. Shares most recently closed at $54.92 and have a consensus price target of $54.40.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BOCOM. The stock closed Thursday at $42.54.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) was started with an Outperform rating at William Blair. The shares ended trading on Thursday at $35.10, but were up smartly in Friday’s premarket.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) was started with an Overweight rating and a $4 price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. The consensus target on Wall Street is higher at $5, and the shares were last seen trading at $1.18.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) saw its target price raised at Cowen to $63 from $60. That compares with the consensus price target of $56.89 and a Thursday close of $59.10 a share.

Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) was raised to Outperform from Neutral at Baird, which has a $123 price target. The consensus target is $103.55, and the stock closed Thursday at $102.37.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NASDAQ: FIVR) was downgraded from Overweight to Neutral with a $77 price target at JPMorgan. The stock was last seen Thursday at $80.59, down over 2%.

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL) was upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform and the price target raised to $4.50 at RBC Capital Markets. The consensus target is $3.55, and the stock was last seen at $4.24 on Thursday.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) was raised to Buy from Hold at Stifel, which also raised its price target to $60. The consensus target is $60.50, and the closing price on Thursday was $47.34.