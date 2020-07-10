Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, Charter Communications, Comerica, Equifax, Fastly, Harley-Davidson, Netflix, Splunk, Wells Fargo and More Lee Jackson

The futures traded lower Friday morning as investors digested another volatile Wall Street week. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to move sentiment back and forth, as investors continue to weigh the impact for the rest of 2020. With an election coming up, and with what is still a very deep recession despite such a strong recovery in stocks from the March lows, investors should be considering how they want their assets positioned for the second half of 2020.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week. Our goal is to find new ideas for long-term investors and short-term traders alike. Some analyst reports cover stocks to buy, and some cover stocks to sell or avoid.

Remember, no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision. Consensus analyst target prices are from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst calls we have seen on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) was named as the Bull of the Day at Zacks, which said that software has become a vital force of the pandemic economy and this little data engine just kept winning customers. Shares most recently closed at $181.98 and have a consensus price target of $151.83.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) was started with a Sell rating at Citigroup. Shares of the plant-based meat company have traded in a huge 52-week range from $48.18 to $239.71. The consensus price target on Wall Street is $104.48, which compares to a Thursday closing price of $141.22. Shares were down almost 3% in the premarket.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) was raised to a Buy from Neutral at Nomura, which also lifted the price target on the cable and communications giant to $600. The consensus price target is $566.97. The stock closed Thursday at $530.19.

Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) was raised from Neutral to Outperform with a $49 price objective at Baird. The consensus target is lower at $39.10. The stock closed at $33.40, down almost 4% on the day.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) was downgraded from Outperform to Neutral with a $175 price target at BNP Paribas. The consensus target is $172.56, and the stock closed down over 4% Thursday to $161.79.

Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) was downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities. While the analysts raised the firm’s price target to $90 from $50 after a massive run (versus a $46.13 consensus target), they feel the valuation bakes in near-perfect execution despite lingering competitive risks. The stock closed Thursday at $102.72, after adding almost 7%. Shares were lower in Friday’s premarket.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) was upgraded to Positive from Neutral and the target price raised to $37 at Susquehanna. The consensus target is just $28.90, and Thursday’s last print was $27.99.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) was raised to Sector Perform from Underperform at RBC Capital Markets. Shares of the iconic motorcycle company have traded between $14.31 at $40.89 over the past 52 weeks. The consensus price target is $26. The last trade on Thursday came in at $25.75.