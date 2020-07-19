IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Verizon and More Dow Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

Nearly a third of the Dow Jones industrial average components are scheduled to report their latest quarterly reports this week. Although many think that this earnings season may not matter much due to the effects of the pandemic, the fundamentals will be important in terms of understanding the severity of the damage and what it could mean for the economy as a whole.

24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of those Dow companies scheduled to report their quarterly results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change earnings dates as well.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) is set to report its most recent quarterly results after Monday’s close. Analysts are looking for $2.06 in earnings per share (EPS) and $17.73 billion in revenue. Shares were trading near$125 on Friday’s close, with a consensus price target of $127.29 and a 52-week trading range of $90.56 to $158.75.

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) will report its latest quarterly earnings before Tuesday’s opening bell. The consensus estimates call for $0.41 in EPS and $7.37 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week trading below $47 apiece. The 52-week range is $36.27 to $60.13, and the consensus analyst target is $52.47.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is expected to report its most recent quarterly results on Wednesday after the close. The consensus estimates are $1.38 in EPS and revenue of $36.49 billion. Shares were trading shy of $203 on Friday’s close. The consensus price target is $206.67, and the 52-week trading range is $130.78 to $216.38.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) will post its quarterly earnings early on Thursday. The consensus estimates are calling for a net loss of $0.29 per share and $8.09 billion in revenue. Shares changed hands above $43 late on Friday, in a 52-week range of $21.95 to $56.25. The analysts’ consensus target is just $40.24.

Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) also will report its latest quarterly earnings before Thursday’s open. The consensus estimates call for $1.37 in EPS and $7.28 billion in revenue. Shares closed at near $119, in a 52-week range of $76.99 to $153.65. The consensus target price is $117.14.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) will share its second-quarter results late Thursday. The analysts’ consensus forecast is EPS of $1.10 on $18.51 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week at $60 even. The consensus price target is $63.19, and the stock has a 52-week range of $43.63 to $69.29.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is expected to report its most recent quarterly results first thing on Friday. The consensus analyst estimates are $1.15 in EPS and revenue of $29.76 billion. Verizon stock traded above $56 on Friday. The consensus price target is $60.67, and the 52-week trading range is $48.84 to $62.22.

And American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings Friday morning as well. The consensus estimates call for $0.04 in EPS and revenue of $8.19 billion. Shares were last changing hands just above $95. The mean price target is $104.70, and the 52-week trading range is $67.00 to $138.13.