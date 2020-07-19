AT&T, Snap, Tesla, Twitter and More Major Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

A new earnings reporting season is underway. Obviously, the pandemic will weigh heavily on results this quarter, but there could still be some bright spots. A few of the major banks that reported this past week showed promising results, so there is some optimism.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. offers a preview of what to expect from some of the most anticipated quarterly results due this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates from Thomson Reuters and the stock price and trading history.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change earnings dates as well.

Also see our separate preview of the Dow Stocks on deck to share their latest quarterly results this week.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is scheduled to report its second-quarter results early on Tuesday. The consensus estimates call for $1.10 in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue of $6.49 billion. Shares were last trading near $75 apiece. The consensus price target is $84.40, and the 52-week trading range is $56.01 to $90.17.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is expected to report its latest results late Tuesday. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $8.69 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion for the second quarter. Shares were changing hands near $34 on last look. The analysts’ mean price target is $41.07, and the 52-week trading range is $17.80 to $96.03.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is set to release its second-quarter numbers after Tuesday’s closing bell. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.10 per share and revenue of $433.1 million. Shares were last seen trading at $24.54 apiece. The consensus price target is just $20.60, and the 52-week trading range is $7.89 to $26.76.

Look for Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) to share its second-quarter numbers late on Tuesday as well. The consensus estimates call for $1.00 in EPS and revenue of $3.17 billion. Shares ended the week shy of $134, while the consensus price target is down at $122.04. The 52-week trading range is $93.09 to $135.70.

The Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) second-quarter report is due late on Wednesday. The consensus estimates call for $0.05 in EPS and $1.31 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week above $1,136. The consensus price target is $1,009.15, and the 52-week range trading range is $415.00 to $1,145.63.

Second-quarter results for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) also are expected after Wednesday’s close. The consensus forecast sees a net loss of $0.71 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion. Shares traded around $1,500 for much of last week, and the consensus price target is down at $766.47. The 52-week range trading range is $211.00 to $1,794.99.

The report from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is expected first thing Thursday morning. The second-quarter consensus estimates are $0.79 EPS on revenue of $40.95 billion. Shares traded above $30 late in the week, in a 52-week range of $26.08 to $39.70. The consensus price target is $33.64.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Thursday before the opening bell. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $2.59 per share and revenue of $843.53 million. Shares were last trading just above $34 apiece. The consensus price target is $41.41, and the 52-week trading range is $22.47 to $58.83.

Watch for Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) to release its most recent quarterly results early Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.01 per share and $695.11 million in revenue for the second quarter. Shares ended the week short of $36. The consensus price target is $30.57, and the share price has ranged from $20.00 to $45.86 in the past 52 weeks.

Honeywell International Inc.’s (NYSE: HON) second-quarter report is due Friday morning. The consensus estimates call for $1.20 in EPS and $7.3 billion in revenue. Shares closed at $155 even on Friday. The consensus price target is $159.15, and the 52-week range trading range is $101.08 to $184.06.