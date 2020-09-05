These Are The Robinhood Stocks With The Highest Analyst Rating

Robinhood has become the dominant discount brokerage platform over the last year. It had 4.3 million average revenue trades in June, which is a critical metric in the industry. This is higher than perennial sector leaders Charles Schwab and E-Trade. Robinhood posts its “100 Most Popular Stocks” every day Among these five have a 92% “buy” rating or better among the analysts who cover them.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) is among the smallest of the companies on this list with a market cap of only $328 million. However 100% of the analysts who cover it, according to Robinhood, rate it a “buy”. The company had only $29 million in revenue last quarter, but many investors think its biotech pipeline will yield some highly successful drugs. Its stock is down 17% this year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) is another very small biotech which is a buy among all the analysts who cover it. It has a market cap of $728 million. It had revenue of only $286,000 last quarter and lost $38 million. It is one more speculative drug company investors like, the future of which relies on drugs that are in Phase 3 clinical trials. Its shares are up 63% so far this year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: BABA), the Chinese e-commerce and internet company. Of the analysts who cover it, Robinhood says 96% list the stock a “buy”. It is one of the world’s most valuable companies with a market cap of $806 billion. Revenue in its most recent quarter was $21.8 billion, up 30% from the same period a year ago. Its shares are up 40% this year.

Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) has a 92% buy rating among the analysts who cover it. The Japan-based consumer electronics and entertainment company had a rough decade as it was overwhelmed by competition, primarily from Apple and Samsung. Sony has made something of a comeback. It will launch the new version of its famous gaming system, the PS5, for Christmas. People forced inside by the pandemic have upped their use of games. Its shares are higher by 17% this year, a run better than the overall market.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) is one more of the small-cap companies in the Robinhood list of top-rated stocks. A cannabis marketer, it has had a chopped ride this year. Negative free cash flow in the last quarter was $37 million. In its most recent quarter, recreational cannabis sales rose 27% from the year earlier. Wall St was disappointed. One analyst, however, has an aggressive “buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic thinks European expansion will drive new sales. Shares are down 10% this year.