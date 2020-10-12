Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Caterpillar, DraftKings, Ford, Nvidia, PepsiCo, Snowflake, Twitter and More

Stocks posted a strong week last week, and despite no stimulus package being reached, the indexes were indicated up marginally on Monday morning. Many investors missed out on the recovery from late in March, but many of the key leadership stocks have pulled back from their highs to more attractive entry points.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was started with a Hold rating and a $90 price target (versus an $83.10 prior close) at Truist Securities.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was reiterated as Outperform with a $150 price target (versus a $116.97 prior close) at Wedbush Securities ahead of this week’s iPhone 12 debut.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) was reiterated as Underweight and the price target was raised to $120 from $111 (versus a $158.94 prior close) at Morgan Stanley.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) was reiterated as Buy with a $1,580 price target (versus a $1,281.99 prior close) at Truist Securities.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup, and its price target was lowered to $43 from $48 in the call.

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) was reiterated as Overweight and the price target was raised to $263 from $247 (versus a $234.81 prior close) at Morgan Stanley.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) was started with a Hold rating and a $48 price target at Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse started it with an Outperform rating and a $76 price target.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) was raised to Buy from Hold with a $10 price target (versus a $7.25 prior close) at Benchmark.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) was named as the Zacks Bear of the Day stock. The firm said that investors have been checking out of Hilton. Shares last closed at $91.37 and have a consensus price target of $88.40.