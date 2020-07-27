Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Biogen, D&B, eBay, First Solar, Lemonade, Morgan Stanley, P&G, Schlumberger, Verizon and More Jon C. Ogg

Futures were trading higher as there was little major news over the weekend and as the market anticipates the next round of stimulus. With an election coming up, and with what is still a very deep recession, investors need to be considering how they want their assets positioned for the second half of 2020 and as 2021 comes into focus.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week in an effort to find new ideas for long-term investors and short-term traders alike. Some analyst reports cover stocks to buy, and others cover stocks to sell or avoid.

Remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision. Consensus analyst target prices are from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst calls we have seen on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) was downgraded to Sell from Hold and its price target was raised to $68 from $65 (versus an $87.04 prior close) at Berenberg.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) was raised to Market Perform from Underperform at Raymond James.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to $83 from $65 (versus a $62.37 close) at Citigroup.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) was raised to Overweight from Underweight and its price target was raised to $357 from $263 (versus a $272.33 close) at Morgan Stanley.

Cabot Corp. (NYSE: CBT) was downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) was started as Outperform with a $30 price target Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets started it as Outperform with a $31 target, BMO Capital Markets started it as Outperform with a $30 target, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey started it as Buy with a $31 price target.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to $69 from $60 (versus a $55.12 close) at Benchmark. It had a $55.62 consensus target price.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) fell 30% to $79.17 on Friday after its earnings report. Raymond James maintained its Outperform rating but slashed its price target to $115 from $165.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Roth Capital.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) was downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank.

KLA Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to $214 from $178 (versus a $188.21 close) at Citigroup. It had a $187.13 consensus target price.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) was raised to Buy from Sell and its target price was raised to $24 from $17 (versus a $17.66 close) at Goldman Sachs.