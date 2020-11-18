Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Baidu, BigCommerce, Boeing, Ciena, Curaleaf, Deere, GoodRx, Kohl's, ONEOK, Tesla, Walmart and More

Stocks sold off on Tuesday, but the indexes were all pointing up early Wednesday. Investors have been trying to factor in what the markets and economy will look like in the post-election and post-coronavirus scenario in 2021. After missing out on much of the rally in 2020, many investors are planning how they should be invested for 2021.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) was started with an Outperform rating and a $123 price target (versus a $99.21 prior close) at BMO Capital Markets. It had a $110.75 consensus price target, and the stock recently was added to the Warren Buffett stock portfolio.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) was started as Buy with an $18 price target (versus a $13.99 prior close) at C.L. King.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) was reiterated as Overweight and the price target was raised to $190 from $182 (versus a $144.04 close) at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) was started as Overweight and its price target was set at $83 (versus a $67.50 close) at Piper Sandler. The stock had an $88.89 consensus target price.

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) was raised to Outperform from Neutral with a $306 price target at Robert W. Baird. Boeing closed up almost 4% at $210.05 a share on Tuesday, and its stock was up over 6% at $224.12 on Wednesday on news that the FAA will recertify the 737 Max.

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) was maintained as Overweight and the target price was cut to $41 from $44 (versus a $35.03 close, after a 7.9% drop) at Wells Fargo.

Ciena Corp. (NASDAQ: CIEN) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Rosenblatt.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURLF) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to $14 from $13.50 at Needham, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its Overweight rating and raised its target to $20 from $18. Shares closed at $10.80 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $2.54 to $11.69.

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) was reiterated as Hold but its price target was raised to $244 from $227 (versus a $258.21 close) at Deutsche Bank. The stock had a $240.41 consensus target price.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) was down 22.5% at $36.21 on Tuesday after Amazon entered into the online pharmacy business. Deutsche Bank maintained its Hold rating and cut its target to $31 from $50. JPMorgan downgraded it to Underweight from Neutral with a $29 price target.