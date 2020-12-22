Tuesday's Top Afternoon Analyst Calls: Peloton, Biogen, Square, Lockheed Martin and More

Over halfway through the trading day on Tuesday, and the broad markets have yet to make up their minds. For the most part, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average have been trading sideways, albeit a little negative. The Nasdaq has picked up slightly, and the Russell 2000 is having the best showing out of the group.

With Congress finally coming to a consensus about another round of stimulus for the economy, investors would think that markets would be rallying on this positive news. However, Tuesday has proven to be a real stock-picker’s day.

To help divine which stocks could be rising or falling as a result of these developments, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far today. We have included the most recent analyst call on the stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analysts calls on Tuesday.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) was maintained as Buy at Canaccord Genuity. However, the firm did cut its price target to $359 from $393. The consensus price target is $291.40. Biogen stock was last seen trading at $248.08, in a 52-week range of $223.25 to $374.99.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) was reiterated as Buy at Stifel with a $34 price target. The consensus price target is $30.56, and the stock was trading at $29.64. The 52-week range is $18.63 to $37.64.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) was reiterated at Stifel with a Buy rating and a $227 price target, compared to the most recent closing price of $176.75. The stock has traded in a range of $81.79 to $180.99 over the past 52 weeks. The consensus price target is $199.89.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) was reiterated with a Buy rating and a $29 price target at Jefferies. The brokerage firm noted that Leslie’s is looking to build its outlook on what has been a record year. The stock was recently trading at $24.31, with a 52-week range of $19.15 to $25.84. Analysts have a consensus price target of $24.78.