Domino's, FedEx, Lockheed, Roku and More of Tuesday Afternoon's Analyst Calls

Over halfway through the trading day on Thursday, and the broad markets are making a run into the afternoon. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were each up over 1% and 2%, respectively, while the Dow Jones industrial average lagged with less than a 1% gain.

The big news so far today is people coming to grips with the civil unrest that occurred Wednesday afternoon when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building. Despite this intrusion, Congress was able to certify the electoral vote that will see Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Thursday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) was downgraded to an Underweight rating from Equal Weight with a price target of $17 at Barclays. The stock was last seen at $17.30, with a consensus price target of $20.59. The 52-week range is $12.91 to $17.82.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) was initiated with an Overweight rating and a $118 price target at Wells Fargo. Wall Street has a consensus price target of $94.42. Arcturus stock traded at $59.30, in a 52-week range of $8.51 to $129.71.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) was downgraded to an Underweight rating from Equal Weight with a $42 price target at Barclays. The shares were down over 1% at $44.90, within its 52-week range of $10.13 to $57.24. Analysts have a consensus price target of $57.22 for the stock.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) was upgraded to Neutral from Underweight by JPMorgan, and the price target was raised to $203 from $138. The stock recently traded up 2%, at $197.75 in a 52-week range of $131.80 to $225.36. The consensus price target is $177.56.

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) was upgraded by JPMorgan to a Neutral rating from Underweight. The stock practically doubled to $22.00 on Thursday, with a consensus price target of $8.17. The 52-week trading range is $4.60 to $22.38.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) was downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight and the price target was cut to $360 from $440 at Stephens. Analysts have a consensus price target of $435.68 for the stock. Shares traded at $385.98, within the 52-week range of $270.08 to $435.58.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) was downgraded by Raymond James to a Market Perform rating from Outperform. The stock was up about 9% to $88.14, with a consensus target of $46.33. The 52-week trading range is $14.01 to $96.45.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) was downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform by Wolfe Research. The stock was down about 2% to $248.96, in a 52-week range of $88.69 to $305.66. The consensus price target is $325.07.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) was downgraded to a Neutral rating from Outperform and its price target was cut to $368 from $420 by Baird. Shares of Lockheed Martin were trading at $342.57, in a 52-week range of $266.11 to $442.53. Analysts have a consensus price target of $437.44.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) was reiterated as Buy at Needham and the price target was raised to $400 from $315. The consensus price target is $131.57. Roku stock was up about 8% to $369.96 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $58.22 to $373.80.

Raymond James analysts are very positive on three top cybersecurity stocks, as corporate spending is expected to increase in the space.

Note electric vehicle stocks continue to soar and that mining and metals stocks have been hitting new 52-week highs.