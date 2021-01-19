McDonald's, Qualcomm, Starbucks, Tesla and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about half over, the broad markets were pushing higher on Tuesday The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average were both up fractionally, and the Nasdaq posted the largest gain, closer to 1%.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Tuesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) was downgraded by B. Riley Securities to a Neutral rating from Buy, and its price target was cut to $77 from $138. The stock was trading at $67.35, in a 52-week trading range of $8.51 to $129.71. The consensus price target is $91.54.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) was reiterated as Buy and its price target jumped to $292 from $183 at Citigroup. The consensus price target is $204.50. Shares traded at $252.20, in the 52-week range of $82.00 to $258.73.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) was reiterated at JPMorgan as Underweight, and its price target was lowered to $94 from $95. The shares were down 1% to $138.29, within its 52-week range of $48.18 to $197.50. Analysts have a consensus price target of $114.84 for the stock.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) was downgraded by UBS to a Sell rating from Neutral and given a $75 price target. Wall Street has a consensus price target of $96.58. The stock traded at $106.06, in a 52-week range of $20.62 to $115.27.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) was upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $142 price target by Morgan Stanley. Also, Goldman Sachs initiated it with a Buy rating and a $136 price target. The stock traded up over 1%, at $122.97 in a 52-week range of $26.15 to $128.44. The consensus price target is $128.19.

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $237 price target at Goldman Sachs. The consensus price target is $98.56. McDonald’s stock was down less than 1% to $208.85 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $124.23 to $231.91.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) was reiterated by Raymond James as Strong Buy, and its price target was raised to $190 from $150. The stock traded at $163.08, with a consensus price target of $165.30. The 52-week trading range is $58.00 to $163.26.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) was initiated with an Overweight rating and a $475 price target at JPMorgan. The stock was last seen at $436.24 and has a consensus target of $308.28. The 52-week trading range is $58.22 to $438.36.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $115 price target at Goldman Sachs. The stock was last seen at $101.77, in a 52-week range of $50.02 to $107.75. The consensus price target is $105.62.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was reiterated with a Hold rating and its price target was raised to $775 from $650 at Jefferies. Shares traded at $836.76, in a 52-week range of $70.10 to $884.49. The consensus price target is $500.27.