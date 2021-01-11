American Airlines, Bank of America, NIO, Palantir, and More of Monday Afternoon's Biggest Analyst Calls

The trading day is over for Monday and the broad markets were largely unimpressive. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all took a hit today with the Nasdaq getting the worst of it down about 1.25%. Many analysts are saying that with the incredible run-up of the market recently, this may be a chance for the market to cool off, similar to what we saw after a red-hot August.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Monday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) was downgraded at Cowen to a Market Perform rating from Outperform.The stock was trading at $15.00, with a consensus price target of $11.53. The 52-week trading range is $8.25 to $30.78.

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) was upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral and its price target was raised to $37 from $31 by Citigroup. Wall Street has a consensus price target of $32.38. The stock last traded at $33.07, in a 52-week range of $17.95 to $35.67.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) was upgraded at National Bank Financial to Outperform from Sector Perform. The shares were down 1.7% to $23.56, within its 52-week range of $12.65 to $31.22. Analysts have a consensus price target of $33.55 for the stock.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) was downgraded to a Market Perform rating from Outperform with a $44 price target at Cowen. The stock recently traded down 1.5%, at $39.41 in a 52-week range of $17.51 to $62.48. The consensus price target is $43.48.

JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ: JBLU) was upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen with a price target of $17. The stock was last seen at $14.54, with a consensus price target of $14.41. The 52-week trading range is $6.61 to $21.65.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) was downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $27 price target at Truist. Analysts have a consensus price target of $26.60 for the stock. Shares traded at $26.36, in the 52-week range of $5.00 to $28.98.

Mimecast Ltd. (NASDAQ: MIME) was downgraded to Hold from Buy but its price target was raised to $55 from $50 at Jefferies. The stock was down about 2% to $51.40, with a consensus target of $58.11. The 52-week trading range is $25.14 to $59.48.

NIO Ltd (NYSE: NIO) was reiterated with a Buy rating at BofA Securities and its price objective was raised to $70 from $59. Also JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $75 from $50. The stock was up about 6% to $62.70, in a 52-week range of $2.11 to $66.99. The consensus price target is $42.64.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) was reiterated with a Buy rating and its price target was raised to $30 from $18 at Jefferies. Shares of Palantir were last trading at $25.93, in a 52-week range of $8.90 to $33.50. Analysts have a consensus price target of $15.00.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) was reiterated as Buy at Citigroup and tis price target was raised to $460 from $375. The consensus price target is $295.52. Roku stock was up about 1% to $403.13 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $58.22 to $416.20.